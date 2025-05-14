Magdalen Green footbridge demolition and replacement plans set for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Magdalen Green footbridge demolition and replacement plans set for approval

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station.

By Laura Devlin
Proposals to transform the bridge were first revealed back in 2019. Image: Dundee City Council.
Plans to demolish the ageing Magdalen Green footbridge and build a new structure in its place look set to be approved next week.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

The existing bridge was built in 1933. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Two separate planning applications have been submitted for project – one to demolish the existing bridge and another to build a new one.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will discuss these applications when they meet on Monday.

Both have been recommended for approval by council officers.

Concerns over new footbridge plans

A report on the demolition application details how almost two dozen objections have been lodged against the plans.

Among the concerns raised were that the existing bridge is a “historic landmark” and “contributes significantly to the character of the area”.

Others said there had bee a lack of public consultation on the plans.

The new bridge will replace the current structure which is at the end of its design life. Image: Dundee City Council.

However, council officers determined the existing bridge is “not of significant historic or architectural merit to be worthy of retention”.

In the report, they also said a statutory neighbour notification process had been undertaken.

New bridge would ‘interrupt River Tay views’

The application for a replacement Magdalen Green footbridge attracted 105 letters of support and 43 letters of objection.

Among those who oppose the plan is the West End Community Council (WECC) and Dundee City Centre and Harbour Community Council.

The latter raised concerns that proposed replacement bridge is “too big and out of scale with its environment”.

The Courier previously reported how it could be completed by the end of 2026. Image: Dundee City Council.

They also argued the structure would interrupt views of the Tay.

The WECC argued there could be an impact on the setting of the category A-listed bandstand.

They also said the bridge will likely be used by motorbikes and scooters and the proposals could encourage antisocial behaviour due to Magdalen Green charging from a “from a park to a thoroughfare”.

A decision on both applications will be made by the planning committee on Monday.

Conversation