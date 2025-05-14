Magdalen Green footbridge demolition and replacement plans set for approval

Plans to demolish the ageing Magdalen Green footbridge and build a new structure in its place look set to be approved next week.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

The bridge was built in 1933 and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green railway station which shut down in 1956.

However, it is now deemed to be in poor condition and is at the end of its “design life”.

Two separate planning applications have been submitted for project – one to demolish the existing bridge and another to build a new one.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will discuss these applications when they meet on Monday.

Both have been recommended for approval by council officers.

Concerns over new footbridge plans

A report on the demolition application details how almost two dozen objections have been lodged against the plans.

Among the concerns raised were that the existing bridge is a “historic landmark” and “contributes significantly to the character of the area”.

Others said there had bee a lack of public consultation on the plans.

However, council officers determined the existing bridge is “not of significant historic or architectural merit to be worthy of retention”.

In the report, they also said a statutory neighbour notification process had been undertaken.

New bridge would ‘interrupt River Tay views’

The application for a replacement Magdalen Green footbridge attracted 105 letters of support and 43 letters of objection.

Among those who oppose the plan is the West End Community Council (WECC) and Dundee City Centre and Harbour Community Council.

The latter raised concerns that proposed replacement bridge is “too big and out of scale with its environment”.

They also argued the structure would interrupt views of the Tay.

The WECC argued there could be an impact on the setting of the category A-listed bandstand.

They also said the bridge will likely be used by motorbikes and scooters and the proposals could encourage antisocial behaviour due to Magdalen Green charging from a “from a park to a thoroughfare”.

A decision on both applications will be made by the planning committee on Monday.