Houses near Dundee’s Kingspark School recommended for approval – despite 57 objections

Plans for a housing near Dundee’s Kingspark School have been recommended for approval despite more than 50 objections.

An application was lodged last July seeking permission to build affordable housing on land between Clepington Road in the north and the additional needs school to the south.

A total of 31 properties are planned for site. These will be a mix of two and three bedroom semi-detached houses and two-bedroom flats.

The proposal also includes a new junction from Clepington Road.

The site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St John’s RC High School.

Abertay Housing Association is behind the plans and said the development will be affordable housing.

57 objections lodged

However, 57 objections were lodged against the plans after neighbours were consulted.

Among the concerns raised were:

loss of open space/school playing fields

health impacts associated with the loss of open space

impact on security and wellbeing of pupils at neighbouring school

impact on wildlife and protected species

impact on the Miley

potential increase in road traffic accidents

impact on services/utilities including phone lines

impacts on schools from additional population in the area

But in a report drafted for councillors, planning officers said the land had not been used as a school pitch for “a considerable time”.

They also said an ecological survey and ecological impact assessment carried out found no protected species on site.

The reported also concluded there would be “no significant impact to the Miley”.

No objections have been raised by the council’s head of transport.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will decide on the application when they meet on Monday.