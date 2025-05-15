Houses near Dundee’s Kingspark School recommended for approval – despite 57 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Houses near Dundee’s Kingspark School recommended for approval – despite 57 objections

The proposed site has most recently as playing fields for St John's RC.

By Laura Devlin
An application has been lodged seeking permission to build affordable housing off Clepington Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
Plans for a housing near Dundee’s Kingspark School have been recommended for approval despite more than 50 objections.

An application was lodged last July seeking permission to build affordable housing on land between Clepington Road in the north and the additional needs school to the south.

A total of 31 properties are planned for site. These will be a mix of two and three bedroom semi-detached houses and two-bedroom flats.

The Dundee development will be affordable housing. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

The proposal also includes a new junction from Clepington Road.

The site has historically been used for agricultural and limited residential use and most recently as playing fields for St John’s RC High School.

Abertay Housing Association is behind the plans and said the development will be affordable housing.

57 objections lodged

However, 57 objections were lodged against the plans after neighbours were consulted.

Among the concerns raised were:

  • loss of open space/school playing fields
  • health impacts associated with the loss of open space
  • impact on security and wellbeing of pupils at neighbouring school
  • impact on wildlife and protected species
  • impact on the Miley
  • potential increase in road traffic accidents
  • impact on services/utilities including phone lines
  • impacts on schools from additional population in the area
The layout of the proposed development. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

But in a report drafted for councillors, planning officers said the land had not been used as a school pitch for “a considerable time”.

They also said an ecological survey and ecological impact assessment carried out found no protected species on site.

The reported also concluded there would be “no significant impact to the Miley”.

No objections have been raised by the council’s head of transport.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will decide on the application when they meet on Monday.

Conversation