EXCLUSIVE: Safety experts say ‘confusing’ Swallow Roundabout road markings could cause crashes

Safety experts say “confusing” road markings on the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee could cause crashes.

The Courier can reveal that experts who carried out a safety audit of the roundabout, following the completion of major work in March, have found problems with the layout.

The audit was carried out following the end of months of work to reshape the roundabout – including the installation of traffic lights – in a bid to accommodate traffic using the new Western Gateway housing development.

But the changes have proven to be controversial, with the lights causing long delays at certain times of day.

As far back as December, drivers hit out at “confusing” markings on the approach to the junction from Perth.

The markings show arrows pointing straight ahead in all three lanes approaching the roundabout, but anyone in the outside lane is then forced to turn right onto Riverside Avenue.

Experts now say they should be changed.

Experts say road markings at Swallow Roundabout cause traffic to get ‘trapped’

The report from Stewart Paton Associates, which was commissioned by housing developer Springfield, has been released for the first time after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

It details how Stewart Paton Associates visited the Swallow Roundabout from around 4pm on March 5.

The report warned that “unclear or conflicting” lane markings could lead to driver frustration, sudden changes and stopping, and potentially “shunt-type collisions”.

“It was observed by all at the site visit that there was an issue with A90 NB traffic in lane two on the approach being ‘trapped’ in the A85 right turn lane at the (roundabout), leading to conflicts with other NB traffic at the A90 Kingsway exit point,” the report said.

“This was primarily due to the confusing and, to an extent, the conflicting layout of the signage and road markings on the approach.

“Part of the issue is that ‘historically’ users of lane two were able to pass through the roundabout and exit onto lane two of the Kingsway.

“Where now, if a person maintains their position in lane two from the Benvie/Fowlis junction (and especially in queuing conditions) they are led to the A85 (Riverside Drive) at the roundabout.”

The report recommended that “the lane markings be reviewed on this approach”.

It added: “The audit team are of the view that an alteration in the markings may assist drivers (to) get into the correct lane before the circulatory carriageway as opposed to being trapped when halfway around the junction.

“The solution could be to provide a continuous lane marking for lane one and then allow traffic in lane two to ‘split for the A90 and A85 as they make their final approach to the roundabout.

“This matter would need to be discussed further with the resign team and Transport Scotland to consider the traffic flows at the junction.”

Other findings from Swallow Roundabout safety audit

Meanwhile, the auditors said traffic approaching from Riverside Drive, heading northbound onto the Kingsway, was only using one lane instead of two – causing “a longer queue than necessary”.

They recommend new markings to help “guide drivers to use both lanes”.

Other findings in the report included:

A sign on the northbound approach to Swallow Roundabout was partially hidden by trees

A sign outlining which lanes motorists should be in on the northbound approach was a “considerable height” and “possibly outwith the line of driver’s sight”

Some signs needed updated, were no longer needed or were deemed unnecessary because they were repeated

The width of a stretch of path on the A90 southbound had been shortened by a lamppost

The report did not make any mention of the traffic lights or ‘no right turn’ signs, which have also caused confusion.

Councillor welcomes findings of Swallow Roundabout safety audit

Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey put in the FOI request to get hold of the report after getting frustrated at the lack of information on the findings.

Mr Bailey told The Courier: “It seemed wrong that the public weren’t allowed to see a report that was all about public safety.

“Specifically, I welcome the report’s recommendation that the lane markings be changed coming from Perth direction.

“So many people have told me that layout is dangerous so it’s reassuring to see that the experts agree.

“Hopefully, fixing the problems pointed to in this report will resolve the delays and put to bed any talk of turning off the lights.

“However, we have to acknowledge that the junction is far safer for pedestrians now.”

Springfield waiting for safety audit outcome

Springfield Properties told The Courier earlier this week that once actions from the audit were agreed, these would be communicated.

A Springfield spokesperson said: “We commissioned third-party specialists to design improvements in line with Transport Scotland regulations, including the installation of traffic lights and pedestrian crossings as specifically requested by Dundee City Council.

“These designs were reviewed by the relevant authorities before any construction took place.

“The roundabout improvements have been built in line with the approved design.

“As is standard for this type of project, a safety audit was carried out with findings collated in a technical report.

“The report is currently under review by the roundabout designer and Transport Scotland.

“We await the outcome of this to determine if any changes are required.”