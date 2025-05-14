EXCLUSIVE: Safety experts say ‘confusing’ Swallow Roundabout road markings could cause crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Safety experts say ‘confusing’ Swallow Roundabout road markings could cause crashes

Experts have highlighted issues with the new layout of the A90 junction at the entrance to Dundee.

A dashcam still of the lane markings on the A90 northbound approach to Swallow Roundabout. Image: DC Thomson
A dashcam still of the lane markings on the A90 northbound approach to Swallow Roundabout. Image: DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

Safety experts say “confusing” road markings on the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee could cause crashes.

The Courier can reveal that experts who carried out a safety audit of the roundabout, following the completion of major work in March, have found problems with the layout.

The audit was carried out following the end of months of work to reshape the roundabout – including the installation of traffic lights – in a bid to accommodate traffic using the new Western Gateway housing development.

But the changes have proven to be controversial, with the lights causing long delays at certain times of day.

As far back as December, drivers hit out at “confusing” markings on the approach to the junction from Perth.

The markings show arrows pointing straight ahead in all three lanes approaching the roundabout, but anyone in the outside lane is then forced to turn right onto Riverside Avenue.

Experts now say they should be changed.

Experts say road markings at Swallow Roundabout cause traffic to get ‘trapped’

The report from Stewart Paton Associates, which was commissioned by housing developer Springfield, has been released for the first time after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

It details how Stewart Paton Associates visited the Swallow Roundabout from around 4pm on March 5.

The report warned that “unclear or conflicting” lane markings could lead to driver frustration, sudden changes and stopping, and potentially “shunt-type collisions”.

“It was observed by all at the site visit that there was an issue with A90 NB traffic in lane two on the approach being ‘trapped’ in the A85 right turn lane at the (roundabout), leading to conflicts with other NB traffic at the A90 Kingsway exit point,” the report said.

“This was primarily due to the confusing and, to an extent, the conflicting layout of the signage and road markings on the approach.

“Part of the issue is that ‘historically’ users of lane two were able to pass through the roundabout and exit onto lane two of the Kingsway.

This photo from December shows all three lanes on the northbound approach to the roundabout with arrows pointing straight on. Image: PettiDrone

“Where now, if a person maintains their position in lane two from the Benvie/Fowlis junction (and especially in queuing conditions) they are led to the A85 (Riverside Drive) at the roundabout.”

The report recommended that “the lane markings be reviewed on this approach”.

It added: “The audit team are of the view that an alteration in the markings may assist drivers (to) get into the correct lane before the circulatory carriageway as opposed to being trapped when halfway around the junction.

“The solution could be to provide a continuous lane marking for lane one and then allow traffic in lane two to ‘split for the A90 and A85 as they make their final approach to the roundabout.

“This matter would need to be discussed further with the resign team and Transport  Scotland to consider the traffic flows at the junction.”

Other findings from Swallow Roundabout safety audit

Meanwhile, the auditors said traffic approaching from Riverside Drive, heading northbound onto the Kingsway, was only using one lane instead of two – causing “a longer queue than necessary”.

They recommend new markings to help “guide drivers to use both lanes”.

Other findings in the report included:

  • A sign on the northbound approach to Swallow Roundabout was partially hidden by trees
  • A sign outlining which lanes motorists should be in on the northbound approach was a “considerable height” and “possibly outwith the line of driver’s sight”
  • Some signs needed updated, were no longer needed or were deemed unnecessary because they were repeated
  • The width of a stretch of path on the A90 southbound had been shortened by a lamppost

The report did not make any mention of the traffic lights or ‘no right turn’ signs, which have also caused confusion.

Councillor welcomes findings of Swallow Roundabout safety audit

Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey put in the FOI request to get hold of the report after getting frustrated at the lack of information on the findings.

Mr Bailey told The Courier: “It seemed wrong that the public weren’t allowed to see a report that was all about public safety.

“Specifically, I welcome the report’s recommendation that the lane markings be changed coming from Perth direction.

Traffic queues on the approach to the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“So many people have told me that layout is dangerous so it’s reassuring to see that the experts agree.

“Hopefully, fixing the problems pointed to in this report will resolve the delays and put to bed any talk of turning off the lights.

“However, we have to acknowledge that the junction is far safer for pedestrians now.”

Springfield waiting for safety audit outcome

Springfield Properties told The Courier earlier this week that once actions from the audit were agreed, these would be communicated.

A Springfield spokesperson said: “We commissioned third-party specialists to design improvements in line with Transport Scotland regulations, including the installation of traffic lights and pedestrian crossings as specifically requested by Dundee City Council.

“These designs were reviewed by the relevant authorities before any construction took place.

“The roundabout improvements have been built in line with the approved design.

“As is standard for this type of project, a safety audit was carried out with findings collated in a technical report.

“The report is currently under review by the roundabout designer and Transport Scotland.

“We await the outcome of this to determine if any changes are required.”

Conversation