Fears for former Dundee factory as firebugs strike again

Police are investigating two incidents at Caldrum Works in the past nine days.

By James Simpson
Firefighters tackled blaze at the former Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Hilltown, Dundee.
Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former factory. Image: Supplied

A historic Dundee factory has been targeted by firebugs for the second time in just over a week.

Emergency services were called to Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street on Tuesday evening.

The road, in the Hilltown area, was closed while firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Newman Bonar site for nearly two hours.

It follows a deliberate fire at the disused factory on Monday May 5.

Bonar Yarns, a manufacturer of specialist polypropylene carpet backing yarns, previously operated at the site before it closed.

Children have reportedly been climbing through the fence. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One resident described the recent incidents at the former factory as “concerning”, claiming children had been seen trying to access the building over the weekend.

She said: “It is concerning that we’ve had these two incidents in quick succession.

“Kids were also trying to climb in over the weekend.

Police taped the road off on Tuesday night. Image: Supplied

“During Tuesday night’s fire there was smoke coming from a ground-floor window and police closed the road off.”

Another woman reported that children were climbing through large gaps in the main gate to gain entry.

Youths accessing former Dundee factory

She said: “Some parts of the building have been sealed off with plywood.

“We were all young once and enjoyed exploring places, but this is becoming concerning given the recent fires.

“My brother previously worked there. I think even before the factory closed, there were structural concerns in parts of the building.

“I worry for the safety of youngsters climbing in.

“They need to seal off the gaps in the gate that are being used to gain access.”

Smoke damage from the fire on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police Scotland confirmed a probe has been launched into the latest fire.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 6.15pm on Tuesday, May 13, officers received a report of a fire at a premises on St Salvador Street, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed appliances from Macalpine Road and Blackness were called to the scene.

