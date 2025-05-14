Popular Stirling restaurant The Hollybank announces closing date

A well-known restaurant in Stirling has announced its closing date after 34 years in business.

The Hollybank in St Ninians will shut on May 25 as the owners are retiring.

It comes after permission was given last month to convert it into a veterinary surgery.

In an announcement on Facebook, the owners said they hoped to see “a lot of familiar faces” before it closed.

It read: “After 34 years we have decided to take a well-earned break and enjoy retirement.

“The Hollybank and all the staff and customers have a special place in our hearts.

“We will never forget the loyalty you have shown us over the years.

“Many great memories will stay with us.

“Thank you.

“Our last day of service will be Sunday 25th May. We truly hope to see a lot of familiar faces over the next 12 days!”

Vet plan for Stirling restaurant The Hollybank

In April, Stirling Council granted planning permission to turn the restaurant into a vet.

The application read: “It is proposed to revitalise the building by using the improved premises as a vets, creating a number of new skilled jobs to the area.”

All previously erected extensions, such as the conservatory dining area, would be removed under the proposal.

The Hollybank’s core building and the detached house within the site would both be retained.

A new single-storey extension is also planned.

The Glasgow Road entry point would no longer be an exit, but access for both entry and exit would still be available via Borestone Place.

Around 15 clinicians, including practitioners and other staff, are expected to work at the new surgery.

