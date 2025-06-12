Dundee woman, 20, reveals ‘soul-destroying’ rape and abuse ordeal at hands of boyfriend

A Dundee woman has spoken out about her “soul-destroying” abuse ordeal at the hands of her former partner who raped and beat her.

Katie Clark says she was just 16 when she met Liam Anderson, from Charleston, online in 2022.

After initially acting like the “loveliest boy”, the 22-year-old embarked on a months-long course of abuse against his girlfriend, including raping her, holding a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her.

Anderson was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh and given an eight-year sentence in November, which includes five years in prison.

Katie has now waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Anderson, most of which happened after she had turned 17.

‘Loveliest boy’ turned rapist and domestic abuser

Katie, now aged 20, told The Courier: “He was the loveliest boy ever at the start.

“He would help me around the house, he would buy me random gifts.

“But about three months into it, he started with the name-calling, then the threatening abuse.

“Once he knew that I wasn’t going to leave him, it turned physical.

“After I moved in, he made me block my whole family and cut me off from all my friends – I wasn’t allowed a phone, basically.

“I was absolutely petrified. I wasn’t eating and was very skinny.

“I was shaking out of fear near enough all day, every day, too scared to say or do anything wrong.

“It was such a lonely time, as he cut me off from everyone.

“I had lost all hope of getting out alive.

“At the end of the relationship, I used to just sit there and take the abuse and not fight back.

“It was absolutely soul-destroying to go through.

“I still suffer from PTSD to this day from it all.”

During one of his many physical attacks on Katie, Anderson headbutted her and compressed her neck, causing her to lose consciousness.

On another occasion, the thug held a knife to her neck, threatened her and stopped her from leaving their house on Charleston Road.

The jury also found Anderson guilty of acting in a jealous and controlling way, and preventing Katie from contacting family and friends.

During his trial, Katie gave evidence from behind a screen.

She says she was relieved when she learned Anderson was going to jail.

“Words can’t describe how happy I was and how much weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she said.

“Before, I was going out and looking over my shoulder every two minutes, just out of fear.

Dundee woman rebuilds relationships after domestic abuse and rape ordeal

“Now I can walk outside with an open head, do what I want, and I don’t have to look behind me any more.

“It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Katie has now moved into her own house in Dundee with her new partner.

She says she has also rebuilt her relationship with friends and family.

“It’s the biggest joy to come out of all of this – to have my family back,” she said.

“We’re all healing, moving forward together, and taking every day as it comes.”

Following his conviction, Anderson was given an extended sentence of eight years, with five years in custody followed by three years of supervision.

The sentence was backdated to January 2023, when Anderson was first held in custody.

A judge also granted a non-harassment order against Anderson, who was on bail at the time of some of his offences.

Dundee domestic abuse survivor says ‘there is always a way out’

Katie is now urging other girls and women in abusive relationships to get the help they need to leave their partners.

She added: “If he makes you feel like less than you should, that is a big red flag.

“Know your worth, know that you are good enough, know that no one should ever go through anything like this.

“No man should ever raise his hand to any girl, and there is always a way out.”