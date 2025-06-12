Dundee woman, 20, reveals ‘soul-destroying’ rape and abuse ordeal at hands of boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee woman, 20, reveals ‘soul-destroying’ rape and abuse ordeal at hands of boyfriend

Katie Clark has waived her right to anonymity to speak about the attacks she faced from Liam Anderson.

Katie Clark showing injuries she suffered at the hands of Liam Anderson.
Katie Clark showing injuries she suffered at the hands of Liam Anderson. Image: Katie Clark
By Lucy Scarlett

A Dundee woman has spoken out about her “soul-destroying” abuse ordeal at the hands of her former partner who raped and beat her.

Katie Clark says she was just 16 when she met Liam Anderson, from Charleston, online in 2022.

After initially acting like the “loveliest boy”, the 22-year-old embarked on a months-long course of abuse against his girlfriend, including raping her, holding a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her.

Anderson was convicted  by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh and given an eight-year sentence in November, which includes five years in prison.

Katie has now waived her right to anonymity to speak out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Anderson, most of which happened after she had turned 17.

‘Loveliest boy’ turned rapist and domestic abuser

Katie, now aged 20, told The Courier: “He was the loveliest boy ever at the start.

“He would help me around the house, he would buy me random gifts.

“But about three months into it, he started with the name-calling, then the threatening abuse.

“Once he knew that I wasn’t going to leave him, it turned physical.

“After I moved in, he made me block my whole family and cut me off from all my friends – I wasn’t allowed a phone, basically.

“I was absolutely petrified. I wasn’t eating and was very skinny.

Liam Stephen Anderson.
Liam Anderson. Image: Supplied

“I was shaking out of fear near enough all day, every day, too scared to say or do anything wrong.

“It was such a lonely time, as he cut me off from everyone.

“I had lost all hope of getting out alive.

“At the end of the relationship, I used to just sit there and take the abuse and not fight back.

“It was absolutely soul-destroying to go through.

“I still suffer from PTSD to this day from it all.”

During one of his many physical attacks on Katie, Anderson headbutted her and compressed her neck, causing her to lose consciousness.

Katie Clark's injuries.
Katie faced months of abuse from Anderson. Image: Katie Clark
Katie Clark's injuries.
An injury to Katie’s arm. Image: Katie Clark
Katie Clark's injuries.
Anderson attacked Katie repeatedly. Image: Katie Clark
An injury to Katie's neck
An injury to Katie’s neck. Image: Katie Clark

On another occasion, the thug held a knife to her neck, threatened her and stopped her from leaving their house on Charleston Road.

The jury also found Anderson guilty of acting in a jealous and controlling way, and preventing Katie from contacting family and friends.

During his trial, Katie gave evidence from behind a screen.

She says she was relieved when she learned Anderson was going to jail.

“Words can’t describe how happy I was and how much weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she said.

“Before, I was going out and looking over my shoulder every two minutes, just out of fear.

Dundee woman rebuilds relationships after domestic abuse and rape ordeal

“Now I can walk outside with an open head, do what I want, and I don’t have to look behind me any more.

“It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Katie has now moved into her own house in Dundee with her new partner.

She says she has also rebuilt her relationship with friends and family.

Dundee woman Katie Clark, pictured, suffered rape and abuse ordeal at the hands of her boyfriend
Katie says she has rebuilt her life and is in a healthy relationship. Image: Katie Clark

“It’s the biggest joy to come out of all of this – to have my family back,” she said.

“We’re all healing, moving forward together, and taking every day as it comes.”

Following his conviction, Anderson was given an extended sentence of eight years, with five years in custody followed by three years of supervision.

The sentence was backdated to January 2023, when Anderson was first held in custody.

A judge also granted a non-harassment order against Anderson, who was on bail at the time of some of his offences.

Dundee domestic abuse survivor says ‘there is always a way out’

Katie is now urging other girls and women in abusive relationships to get the help they need to leave their partners.

She added: “If he makes you feel like less than you should, that is a big red flag.

“Know your worth, know that you are good enough, know that no one should ever go through anything like this.

“No man should ever raise his hand to any girl, and there is always a way out.”

  • Several organisations offer support to those who have faced domestic and sexual abuse, including Dundee Women’s Aid

More from News

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called to the police incident at River Tay.
Person rescued from River Tay by lifeboat crews
Steven Stronach
57-year-old man who sexually assaulted girl, 12, in Fife given unpaid work
The Royal message was read out to the Re-engage gathering at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Re-engage
Queen Camilla salutes Angus and Mearns charity for the elderly on 60th anniversary
Congestion on Guardbridge roundabout heading to St Andrews.
Roadworks leave A91 in north Fife 'like driving over corrugated iron'
Ryan amd Claire Connolly, from Glenroths, with baby Lewis when he was less than a week old.
Glenrothes dad's paternity leave campaign after son's traumatic birth
Jessica Sommerville
American Pitbulls savaged Border Collie outside Fife flats
The groynes would be built at the worst-affected parts of Montrose beach. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Plans lodged for Montrose beach rock barriers in next step of erosion battle after…
Ben Chonzie in Glen Lednock
19-turbine Comrie windfarm plans lodged as nearby 'energy park' talks open
Greenheart Growers owner, Andrew (Andy) McGovern at Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC
Fife micro-farm grows from city roots to Michelin-starred kitchens
Site of proposed development at Wester Tomaknock in Crieff.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Crieff plan rises to 114 homes and Perth's new Greggs

Conversation