Man, 26, in hospital after attempted murder in Stirlingshire village

A 26-year-old man was struck by a black Ford Fiesta that was deliberately driven at him.

By Isla Glen
Stirling Road in Fallin.
Stirling Road in Fallin. Image: Google Street View

A man is in hospital after a car was deliberately driven at him in a Stirlingshire attempted murder.

Emergency services were called to Fallin on Tuesday after a 26-year-old man was struck by a black Ford Fiesta.

The incident happened on Stirling Road at around 9.15pm.

The car did not stop and went towards Stirling.

Police are now investigating and say they later received a report of a Ford Fiesta on fire on Sheriffmuir Road.

The injured man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where staff describe his condition as stable.

Witnesses of Fallin attempted murder asked to come forward

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Yvonne Moreland said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing to gather more information on this attempted murder and trace the occupants of the car.

“The vehicle involved, which was found in Sheriffmuir, has been recovered.

“We are urging any witnesses to the attempted murder, or anyone who seen the car being driven between Fallin and Sheriffmuir to contact us.

“If anyone has any personal footage or dashcam that may hold information that is relevant to this investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 3777 of May 13.

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook

