Methven solar farm plans on ice as Scottish Government calls in Coupar Angus case

Perth and Kinross Council planners are awaiting a ruling on the Markethill scheme at Coupar Angus before they decide on the Kinnon Park application for Methven.

By Morag Lindsay
Farmland with Methven castle in background
The Kinnon Park solar farm would be sited on land between Methven and Tibbermore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Controversial plans for a solar farm near Methven have been put on ice until the Scottish Government rules on a similar scheme at Coupar Angus.

Council planners say they want to know the outcome of the Coupar Angus case before they decide on the Kinnon Park application at Methven.

Perth and Kinross Council has rejected the Markethill project at Coupar Angus twice now.

The last application was refused in December 2023 after it received 173 objections.

Applicant Vickram Mirchandani took his case to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division.

But before a decision was issued on that appeal, the application was called in by Scottish Ministers last May.

Members of the Save our Rural Environment group with placards at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group helped halt the Markethill Solar Farm in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

A year on, there’s been no ruling from Holyrood.

And now the council says it wants clarity on national policy before it weighs in on the Kinnon Park solar project planned for Methven.

Hundreds object to Kinnon Park solar farm plans

The Methven application was lodged in August 2024.

The solar panels plan, for Kinnon Park Farm, off the busy A85 Perth-Crieff road, has received 349 objections.

Farmland with Methven Castle in background
The solar farm would be close to Methven Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Opponents include Crawford Niven, whose family work the land around their Gloagburn farm shop.

He posted a viral video on his popular Crawford’s Farm YouTube channel, protesting against the loss of prime agricultural land.

The company behind the scheme, NS Solar Kinnon Park, was also criticised for hiring canvassers to go door-to-door enlisting support for the application.

Locals said they were pressured to withdraw their objections.

Crawford Niven pointing to farm land behind him
Crawford Niven is one of hundreds of objectors to the Methven solar farm plans. Image: Crawford’s Farm/YouTube

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “Given the importance of the issue and a keenness of all interested parties to see a decision made on the Kinnon Park application as soon as possible, the council is regularly seeking updates from Scottish Ministers and the Chief Planner on progress of the called-in Markethill proposal.

“However, to this point, we have not been advised on when a decision is likely to be taken.”

Perthshire green energy projects under scrutiny

Another controversial green energy scheme planned for nearby Tibbermore was rejected in March this year.

Councillors heard the Perth green belt was “under siege” as they unanimously refused an application from Salford-based Ylem Energy for a 49.9MW battery energy storage system.

Campaigners have launched an online petition calling on Perth and Kinross Council to pause all solar development approvals until a “robust, location-sensitive, and proportionate” planning framework is in place.

The Collace Solar Objection Group says developers should prioritise rooftop and brownfield sites and protect agricultural land.

