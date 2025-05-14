Man, 81, taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash near Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 81, taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash near Kirkcaldy

The slip road at Chapel Junction was closed after the collision.

By Andrew Robson
The A92 Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy.
The A92 Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

An 81-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike near Kirkcaldy.

Police and paramedics were called to the collision at the A92 Chapel Junction on Wednesday morning.

The eastbound onslip was closed after the crash, later reopening at 12.30pm.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike at the A910 junction with the A92, at Kirkcaldy West roundabout, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and an 81-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The slip road onto the A92 was closed to allow for recovery and has reopened.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

