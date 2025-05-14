Man, 81, taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash near Kirkcaldy

An 81-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike near Kirkcaldy.

Police and paramedics were called to the collision at the A92 Chapel Junction on Wednesday morning.

The eastbound onslip was closed after the crash, later reopening at 12.30pm.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike at the A910 junction with the A92, at Kirkcaldy West roundabout, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and an 81-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The slip road onto the A92 was closed to allow for recovery and has reopened.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”