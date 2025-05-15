Angus XL Bully centre launches plea for volunteers amid wait for appeal

An XL Bully charity has mounted a plea for volunteers to look after the dogs at its under-threat Angus sanctuary.

All Bullie Charity Rescue continues to draw together its appeal against Angus Council’s refusal to grant an animal welfare licence for kennels at Happas, near Forfar.

In February councillors unanimously rejected the bid for what would be Scotland’s first XL Bully hub.

A Forfar Sheriff Court appeal hearing has been set for August.

There are currently around 20 animals at the centre close to the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Only a small number are XL Bullies.

Charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw has now launched an appeal for helpers at the centre.

It follows a recent “blunt begging” plea for money to help fund vital operations for dogs there.

More volunteers required to run XL Bully facility

In a post on the charity’s Facebook page, Ms Shaw said: “We need weekend and holiday volunteers as most of our volunteers have children and are unable to help during these times.”

She said the role involves “dog walking, dog training, dog cuddles and slobbery smooches.”

“You will receive training on dog body language, dog handling, training and general care,” Ms Shaw added.

“All new volunteers are supervised in their roles with each individual dog until they are fully confident in their handling.”

The charity does not accept volunteers under 18.

“We are a friendly team of dog lovers,” added Ms Shaw.

“We have a variety of different friendly bull breed-type dogs ready to smother you in hair and slobber.”

A lack of additional support was a key area highlighted in two damning inspection reports for Happas.

A council welfare inspector raised concerns over Ms Shaw being in sole charge of all the dogs.