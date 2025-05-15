Angus XL Bully centre launches plea for volunteers amid wait for appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus XL Bully centre launches plea for volunteers amid wait for appeal

All Bullie Charity Rescue continues to operate at kennels near Forfar while a licence appeal challenge is being prepared for a court hearing in August.

By Graham Brown
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
Campaigner Kerryanne Shaw is seeking more helpers to run the Angus kennels. Image: Supplied

An XL Bully charity has mounted a plea for volunteers to look after the dogs at its under-threat Angus sanctuary.

All Bullie Charity Rescue continues to draw together its appeal against Angus Council’s refusal to grant an animal welfare licence for kennels at Happas, near Forfar.

In February councillors unanimously rejected the bid for what would be Scotland’s first XL Bully hub.

Charity wants to set up XL Bully sanctuary in Angus.
Happas Canine Centre sits in the Angus countryside near the A90. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A Forfar Sheriff Court appeal hearing has been set for August.

There are currently around 20 animals at the centre close to the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Only a small number are XL Bullies.

Charity figurehead Kerryanne Shaw has now launched an appeal for helpers at the centre.

It follows a recent “blunt begging” plea for money to help fund vital operations for dogs there.

More volunteers required to run XL Bully facility

In a post on the charity’s Facebook page, Ms Shaw said: “We need weekend and holiday volunteers as most of our volunteers have children and are unable to help during these times.”

She said the role involves “dog walking, dog training, dog cuddles and slobbery smooches.”

“You will receive training on dog body language, dog handling, training and general care,” Ms Shaw added.

“All new volunteers are supervised in their roles with each individual dog until they are fully confident in their handling.”

The charity does not accept volunteers under 18.

Happas canine centre near Forfar.
Inside Happas Canine Centre, between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Supplied

“We are a friendly team of dog lovers,” added Ms Shaw.

“We have a variety of different friendly bull breed-type dogs ready to smother you in hair and slobber.”

A lack of additional support was a key area highlighted in two damning inspection reports for Happas.

A council welfare inspector raised concerns over Ms Shaw being in sole charge of all the dogs.

