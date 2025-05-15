Dundee businesses back Raac campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee businesses back Raac campaign

Homeowners hit the streets with 100 posters highlighting the crisis in Dundee and Monifieth.

By Esme Banerjee
Yvette Hoskins and Rob Patterson (owner) outside Patterson & Ross Barbers holding the up The Courier's posters. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Raac campaigners have enlisted the help of Dundee businesses to raise awareness of the crisis in the city.

Yvette Hoskins, Claire Neill and Margaret McLeod took to the streets on Wednesday afternoon with 100 posters designed and printed by The Courier.

The group visited outlets across the city centre, from pubs and butchers to record stores and newsagents, distributing the posters and speaking to business owners.

City News displaying the poster in their window. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Yvette Hoskins outside Henry’s Coffee House in City Square. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The campaign comes amid growing concern from residents who are living with the defective concrete.

Dundee has the most Raac-affected residential properties in Scotland, with almost 900 homes confirmed to contain the material.

Neighbouring Monifieth is also affected.

‘Raac is so much bigger than people realise’

Yvette Hoskins, vice chairperson of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group, said: “I need the community of Dundee to come together as a whole.

“To help support the residents whose homes are in a dangerous position to be in.

“To allow us to have a voice to take us to Westminster.

“We still have other areas to cover with the campaign posters.

“We have a great opportunity to try keep the campaign alive.

“We need to let the public and the communities know that Raac is so much bigger than people realise.”

Campaigner Yvette Hoskins, Paul Russell (landlord, The Bank Bar), and The Courier’s Esme Banerjee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Yvette Hoskins with John Justice of The Pillars pub. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Many business owners were more than happy to put campaign posters in their windows, expressing their concerns for the people affected by the issue.

The posters contain a QR code that directs people to sign a petition that will give campaigners a voice at Westminster.

Campaigners need community help

Raac (Reinforced, Autoclaved, Aerated Concrete) is a cheaper alternative to concrete that was widely used to build homes between 1950s and 1990s.

The material, however, can pose significant structural issues.

Yvette Hoskins outside Dundee Council chambers. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The Courier poster at Scott Brothers butchers in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

It is especially dangerous when saturated by water, which further weakens the structure.

Campaigners are urging people to sign the petition to take the issue of Raac to Westminster in the hope serious action can be taken.

Tenants and homeowners with Raac feel trapped in the situation and are calling for the support of politicians, businesses and the wider community.

The Courier’s Trapped By Raac poster going up in The Phoenix bar. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Thirteen Records displaying their Trapped By Raac poster. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis.

They need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.

