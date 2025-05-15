Dundee businesses back Raac campaign

Raac campaigners have enlisted the help of Dundee businesses to raise awareness of the crisis in the city.

Yvette Hoskins, Claire Neill and Margaret McLeod took to the streets on Wednesday afternoon with 100 posters designed and printed by The Courier.

The group visited outlets across the city centre, from pubs and butchers to record stores and newsagents, distributing the posters and speaking to business owners.

The campaign comes amid growing concern from residents who are living with the defective concrete.

Dundee has the most Raac-affected residential properties in Scotland, with almost 900 homes confirmed to contain the material.

Neighbouring Monifieth is also affected.

‘Raac is so much bigger than people realise’

Yvette Hoskins, vice chairperson of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group, said: “I need the community of Dundee to come together as a whole.

“To help support the residents whose homes are in a dangerous position to be in.

“To allow us to have a voice to take us to Westminster.

“We still have other areas to cover with the campaign posters.

“We have a great opportunity to try keep the campaign alive.

“We need to let the public and the communities know that Raac is so much bigger than people realise.”

Many business owners were more than happy to put campaign posters in their windows, expressing their concerns for the people affected by the issue.

The posters contain a QR code that directs people to sign a petition that will give campaigners a voice at Westminster.

Campaigners need community help

Raac (Reinforced, Autoclaved, Aerated Concrete) is a cheaper alternative to concrete that was widely used to build homes between 1950s and 1990s.

The material, however, can pose significant structural issues.

It is especially dangerous when saturated by water, which further weakens the structure.

Campaigners are urging people to sign the petition to take the issue of Raac to Westminster in the hope serious action can be taken.

Tenants and homeowners with Raac feel trapped in the situation and are calling for the support of politicians, businesses and the wider community.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis.

They need 10,000 people to sign this petition to give them a voice – so we’re asking our readers to help them achieve that goal.