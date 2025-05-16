Perth father and son win Butcher Wars – with a little help from Tom Cruise

A Perth father and son butcher duo have held on to their crowns in the Scotland Butcher Wars — with Tom Cruise as their secret weapon.

Richard and Ben Megahy went into battle against the best in the business, watched by more than 500 spectators at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

Butcher Wars challenges contenders to break down a half-lamb and a half-saddle of pork to create a show-stopping counter display in just 45 minutes.

Richard, 49, and Ben, 22, came out on top, retaining the pairs title they won at the last Scotland Butcher Wars two years ago.

They produced 21 counter-ready products, working right up to the final whistle.

And their theme was Tom Cruise’s 1988 rom-com Cocktail, with every product named after a boozy concoction.

Father and son normally work at Simon Howie’s on Perth High Street.

Ben said the pair were “absolutely exhausted” by the end.

“The family went out to celebrate our win, but I was back in bed by 9.30pm,” he laughed.

“We were in so much pain – our legs felt like we’d run a marathon.”

Will next generation grab Butcher Wars title too?

Richard has been a regular on the circuit for 25 years and passed his love of the competition arena on to Ben.

Following their 2023 Butcher Wars victory, they won the Battle of the Butchers Four Nations competition in Dublin.

They went on to compete in the World Butcher Wars.

And they have only recently returned from competing in the World Butchers Challenge with Team GB in Paris.

Ben and his fiancée Hannah, who live in Auchterarder, are expecting a baby boy in July.

He said he would love nothing more than to stand on the competition stage holding a trophy alongside his son in years to come.

“I know how proud my dad is when we succeed together,” he said.

“I’d like to think that could be me one day with my boy.”

Butcher Wars was held on Sunday as part of the biennial Scottish Craft Butchers trade fair.

The event also featured the World Haggis Championships.