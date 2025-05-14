Emergency services descend on Dundee Railway Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Emergency services descend on Dundee Railway Station

Police and ambulance crews were seen arriving at the station just before 5pm.

By Ben MacDonald
Emergency services spotted outside Dundee Train Station
Emergency services were called to Dundee Train Station. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Emergency services have been called to Dundee Railway Station.

Two ambulances, as well as two British Transport Police cars and a 4×4, were seen arriving at the station just before 5pm on Wednesday.

It is reported that the emergency services were called to Platform 1.

Scotrail confirmed with The Courier that they were experiencing no disruptions with their services, however.

British Transport Police arrived just before 5pm. Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
A second ambulance was parked across from HMS Discovery. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Police remained on the scene after ambulances left. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

As of 6pm, the ambulances had left the station, with police still in attendance.

British Transport Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

A dashcam still of the lane markings on the A90 northbound approach to Swallow Roundabout. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Safety experts say 'confusing' Swallow Roundabout road markings could cause crashes
5
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Onlyfans threat and glazed eyes
Interim finance director Helen Simpson. Image: Scottish Parliament
How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up
8
Calum Anderson at Stirling Sheriff Court
Teen driver caused death of 57-year-old man in crash on Kinross-Kincardine road
The crash has closed Lochgelly Main Street. Image: Google Maps
Main road in Fife reopens after pedestrian hit by car
Ronald Don has lived in Bridge of Allan for 74 years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Bridge of Allan man warns £16m flood defences won't protect town
Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody.
Snow Patrol star recalls playing Muppets theme tune to 50 people at Kirkcaldy fete
The Bruce Festival in Dunfermline is taking place again
Dunfermline Bruce Festival: Everything you need to know as 20,000 expected
The A92 Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy.
Man, 81, taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash near Kirkcaldy
Stirling Road in Fallin.
Man, 26, in hospital after attempted murder in Stirlingshire village

Conversation