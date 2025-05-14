News Emergency services descend on Dundee Railway Station Police and ambulance crews were seen arriving at the station just before 5pm. By Ben MacDonald May 14 2025, 6:13pm May 14 2025, 6:13pm Share Emergency services descend on Dundee Railway Station Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5244879/emergency-response-called-dundee-railway-station/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services were called to Dundee Train Station. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Emergency services have been called to Dundee Railway Station. Two ambulances, as well as two British Transport Police cars and a 4×4, were seen arriving at the station just before 5pm on Wednesday. It is reported that the emergency services were called to Platform 1. Scotrail confirmed with The Courier that they were experiencing no disruptions with their services, however. British Transport Police arrived just before 5pm. Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson A second ambulance was parked across from HMS Discovery. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Police remained on the scene after ambulances left. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson As of 6pm, the ambulances had left the station, with police still in attendance. British Transport Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
