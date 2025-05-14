Emergency services descend on Dundee Railway Station

Emergency services have been called to Dundee Railway Station.

Two ambulances, as well as two British Transport Police cars and a 4×4, were seen arriving at the station just before 5pm on Wednesday.

It is reported that the emergency services were called to Platform 1.

Scotrail confirmed with The Courier that they were experiencing no disruptions with their services, however.

As of 6pm, the ambulances had left the station, with police still in attendance.

British Transport Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

