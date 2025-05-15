Man dies after falling ill at Dundee train station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies after falling ill at Dundee train station

Police and ambulance crews were seen arriving at the station just before 5pm.

By Ben MacDonald
Emergency services spotted outside Dundee Train Station
Emergency services were called to Dundee Train Station. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A man has died after falling ill at Dundee train station.

Emergency services descended on the station shortly after 4pm on Wednesday after reports of a man feeling unwell.

Two ambulances, as well as two British Transport Police cars and a 4×4, were seen arriving at the station.

It’s understood that the man fell ill on Platform 1.

British Transport Police arrived just before 5pm. Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
A second ambulance was parked across from HMS Discovery. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Police remained on the scene after ambulances left. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service gave medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called to Dundee station at around 4.10pm on Wednesday to reports of a man suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Paramedics also attended; however, sadly, the man died.

“His family has been informed.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

