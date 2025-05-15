News Man dies after falling ill at Dundee train station Police and ambulance crews were seen arriving at the station just before 5pm. By Ben MacDonald May 15 2025, 10:45am May 15 2025, 10:45am Share Man dies after falling ill at Dundee train station Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5244879/man-dies-dundee-train-station-after-falling-ill/ Copy Link 3 comment Emergency services were called to Dundee Train Station. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson A man has died after falling ill at Dundee train station. Emergency services descended on the station shortly after 4pm on Wednesday after reports of a man feeling unwell. Two ambulances, as well as two British Transport Police cars and a 4×4, were seen arriving at the station. It’s understood that the man fell ill on Platform 1. British Transport Police arrived just before 5pm. Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson A second ambulance was parked across from HMS Discovery. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Police remained on the scene after ambulances left. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service gave medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later. His death is not being treated as suspicious. A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called to Dundee station at around 4.10pm on Wednesday to reports of a man suffering a cardiac arrest. “Paramedics also attended; however, sadly, the man died. “His family has been informed. “This incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
