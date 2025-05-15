Man dies after falling ill at Dundee train station

A man has died after falling ill at Dundee train station.

Emergency services descended on the station shortly after 4pm on Wednesday after reports of a man feeling unwell.

Two ambulances, as well as two British Transport Police cars and a 4×4, were seen arriving at the station.

It’s understood that the man fell ill on Platform 1.

Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service gave medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called to Dundee station at around 4.10pm on Wednesday to reports of a man suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Paramedics also attended; however, sadly, the man died.

“His family has been informed.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”