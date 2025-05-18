Best pictures as Dunfermline’s Knockhill Racing Circuit celebrates 50 years of car racing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Best pictures as Dunfermline’s Knockhill Racing Circuit celebrates 50 years of car racing

Crowds gathered at Knockhill Racing Circuit to celebrate 50 years since its first car race in 1975.

Racing fans enjoy the parade of 70's & Classic Cars during the 50th anniversary celebrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Racing fans enjoy the parade of 70's & Classic Cars during the 50th anniversary celebrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby & Steve Brown

Hundreds of motorsport fans turned out to celebrate 50 years of car racing at Knockhill Racing Circuit, Dunfermline, this weekend.

Knockhill’s first ever car race was held 50 years ago to the day, on May 18 1975, changing car racing in Scotland forever.

Fifty years later, this special event celebrated five decades of racing, bringing back memories for Scottish drivers and fans.

The festivities began with a “Best of Scottish” race meeting with both Knockhill Motor Sports Club and SMRC racing championships on Saturday.

On Sunday, drivers raced and displayed cars from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The day also featured a recreation of the iconic 1975 opening ceremony, along with high-speed demo laps by Stewart Robb in his Pilbeam MP88B-GV5.

Scottish champions across the 5 decades were present, many with their original competition cars on display and on track during special parades and track sessions.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.

Spectators sit in the sunshine enjoying the demonstrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Karting Legends Demonstration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Joe McNelly (10) from Saline gets to sit in a pro kart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drivers make their way to pit lane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Time for a donut. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spectators sit in the sunshine enjoying the demonstrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Karting Legends Demonstration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Karting Legends Demonstration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drivers get ready to do their demonstration in the holding area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Karts get ready for a race demo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drivers get ready to do their demonstration in the holding area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cars ready for the demonstration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Closed Wheel Demonstration entertain the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Closed Wheel Demonstration entertain the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Closed Wheel Demonstration entertain the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bentley MkVI Racing Green Le-Mans Speed 8 Vanden Plas Tourer Body on display. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parade of 70’s & Classic Cars at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parade of 70’s & Classic Cars at Knockhill Racing Circuit, 50 Years of Racing Event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Recreation of the Opening Ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Legend Jimmy McCrae (centre) at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spectators sit in the sunshine enjoying the demonstrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Driver chat at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Group Photo of Champions at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoy the day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lining up.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ahead of the recreation of the Opening Ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans admire the cars.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parade of 70’s & Classic Cars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Knockhill Racing Circuit, 50 Years of Racing Event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans admire the cars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans take a look at the classic cars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fans enjoy the day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Open Wheel Demonstration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drivers get ready to do their demonstration in the holding area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parade of 70’s & Classic Cars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

 

More from News

Kirsten Cameron gets married.
Perth influencer and TV star ties the knot ahead of big Mallorca wedding celebration
Alistair Forbes
Woman left unconscious with cracked skull after falling from Forbes of Kingennie pick-up driven…
Leven Beach. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Woman rescued from the water at Leven beach
2
Kinross girls Erin Winton, Lauren Graham, Erin Sharp and Isla Prentice lapping up the sunshine at Kinross Beer Garden and Funfair today. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best photos as Kinross Beer Garden reopens for summer
Run the Runway in aid of Maggies. Image: Kim / DC Thomson
42 best pictures as Run the Runway takes place in Dundee
Emergency services at the scene on Appin Place. I
Woman, 20, dies after taking unwell in Aberfeldy
Enjoying the day at Bounce in the Park. Image: David Wardle
Pictures as Bounce in the Park comes to Dunfermline
The caravans opposite Bridgeview Station Restaurant.
Large Traveller group make camp at Riverside Park in Dundee
7
Emergency services at the scene at the Parmelia Court flat fire
Around 20 firefighters battle flat blaze in Perth city centre
Graeme Laing
Fife paedophile snared in vigilante sting re-sentenced to jail after four court breaches

Conversation