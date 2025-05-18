Best pictures as Dunfermline’s Knockhill Racing Circuit celebrates 50 years of car racing

Hundreds of motorsport fans turned out to celebrate 50 years of car racing at Knockhill Racing Circuit, Dunfermline, this weekend.

Knockhill’s first ever car race was held 50 years ago to the day, on May 18 1975, changing car racing in Scotland forever.

Fifty years later, this special event celebrated five decades of racing, bringing back memories for Scottish drivers and fans.

The festivities began with a “Best of Scottish” race meeting with both Knockhill Motor Sports Club and SMRC racing championships on Saturday.

On Sunday, drivers raced and displayed cars from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The day also featured a recreation of the iconic 1975 opening ceremony, along with high-speed demo laps by Stewart Robb in his Pilbeam MP88B-GV5.

Scottish champions across the 5 decades were present, many with their original competition cars on display and on track during special parades and track sessions.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture the action.