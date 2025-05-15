Fire crews tackle blaze at Dunfermline hotel earmarked for new Lidl store

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a former hotel building in Dunfermline earmarked for a new Lidl supermarket.

Two fire appliances were dispatched to the now vacant King Malcolm Hotel site on Laburnum Road shortly after 10pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze which had started close to a door to the main building.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.12pm of a fire at a premises on Laburnum Road, Dunfermline.

“One appliance was dispatched from Dunfermline station while a second appliance was also sent from South Queensferry a short time later.

“On arrival, a fire was discovered at a door to the building.

“Officers used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“There were no reported injuries.

“The stop call was issued at 11.44pm and crews returned to the stations a short time after.”

The vacant hotel site is earmarked for a new Lidl supermarket.

Fife Council recently requested more time to determine the supermarket plans which are expected to come before planners later this year.