News Fire crews tackle blaze at Dunfermline hotel earmarked for new Lidl store Firefighters descend on former King Malcolm Hotel site late on Wednesday evening. By Neil Henderson May 15 2025, 7:05am May 15 2025, 7:05am Share Fire crews tackle blaze at Dunfermline hotel earmarked for new Lidl store Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5245138/fire-king-malcolm-hotel-dunfermline/ Copy Link 1 comment The site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline. Image: Scottish Greens Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a former hotel building in Dunfermline earmarked for a new Lidl supermarket. Two fire appliances were dispatched to the now vacant King Malcolm Hotel site on Laburnum Road shortly after 10pm on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze which had started close to a door to the main building. Nobody was injured in the incident. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.12pm of a fire at a premises on Laburnum Road, Dunfermline. Firefighters called to King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline “One appliance was dispatched from Dunfermline station while a second appliance was also sent from South Queensferry a short time later. “On arrival, a fire was discovered at a door to the building. “Officers used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. “There were no reported injuries. “The stop call was issued at 11.44pm and crews returned to the stations a short time after.” The vacant hotel site is earmarked for a new Lidl supermarket. Fife Council recently requested more time to determine the supermarket plans which are expected to come before planners later this year.
Conversation