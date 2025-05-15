Firefighters tackle blaze at premises near Dundee docks

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at a building near Dundee docks early on Thursday morning.

Three fire appliances, two from Macalpine Road and one from Blackness Road, were dispatched after the alarm was raised shortly before 2am.

It followed reports of a fire at a building on Camperdown Street.

Firefighters fought the blaze for around an hour.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “we received an alert at 1.50am of a fire at a premises on East Camperdown Street in Dundee.

“Three appliances were mobilised from Macalpine Road and Blackness Road stations.

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial premises.

“The stop call was issued at 2.50am and all crews left the scene shortly after.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 1.55am we received a report of a fire at a property in Camperdown Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no injuries and enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”