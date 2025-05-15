Dundee street closed by police following fire at premises near docks

Stannergate Road in Dundee has been cordoned off by police following a fire at a building near the docks early on Thursday morning.

Three fire appliances, two from Macalpine Road and one from Blackness Road, were dispatched after the alarm was raised shortly before 2am.

It followed reports of a fire at a building on East Camperdown Street.

Firefighters fought the blaze for around an hour.

Three fire crews dispatched to the scene

Police closed off roads in the immediate area.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A section of Stannergate Road remains closed by police on Thursday, with motorists being turned away.

Courier reporter Andrew Robson, who is at the scene, said: “From what I can see, police have taped off Stannergate Road close to the docks area.

“Police cars are positioned at either side of the cordon and officers are turning people away.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “we received an alert at 1.50am of a fire at a premises on East Camperdown Street in Dundee.

Stannergate Road remains closed by police

“Three appliances were mobilised from Macalpine Road and Blackness Road stations.

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial premises.

“The stop call was issued at 2.50am and all crews left the scene shortly after.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 1.55am we received a report of a fire at a property in Camperdown Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no injuries and enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.