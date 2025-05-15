Dundee street closed by police following fire at premises near docks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee street closed by police following fire at premises near docks

Stannergate Road in Dundee has been cordoned off by police, with all drivers being turned away.

By Neil Henderson & Andrew Robson
Police have sealed off Stannergate Road in Dundee.
Police have sealed off Stannergate Road in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson / DC Thomson

Stannergate Road in Dundee has been cordoned off by police following a fire at a building near the docks early on Thursday morning.

Three fire appliances, two from Macalpine Road and one from Blackness Road, were dispatched after the alarm was raised shortly before 2am.

It followed reports of a fire at a building on East Camperdown Street.

Firefighters fought the blaze for around an hour.

Three fire crews dispatched to the scene

Police closed off roads in the immediate area.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A section of Stannergate Road remains closed by police on Thursday, with motorists being turned away.

A section of Stannersgate Road had been closed off by police.
A section of Stannergate Road had been closed off by police. Image: Andrew Robson / DC Thomson

Courier reporter Andrew Robson, who is at the scene, said: “From what I can see, police have taped off Stannergate Road close to the docks area.

“Police cars are positioned at either side of the cordon and officers are turning people away.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “we received an alert at 1.50am of a fire at a premises on East Camperdown Street in Dundee.

Stannergate Road remains closed by police

“Three appliances were mobilised from Macalpine Road and Blackness Road stations.

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a commercial premises.

“The stop call was issued at 2.50am and all crews left the scene shortly after.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 1.55am we received a report of a fire at a property in Camperdown Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no injuries and enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

