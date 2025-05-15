NHS Tayside ordered to improve maternity services after surprise Ninewells inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside ordered to improve maternity services after surprise Ninewells inspection

A new Healthcare Improvement Scotland report details concerns about maternity services after a surprise Ninewells Hospital inspection.

By Sarah Ward, PA Scotland
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

NHS Tayside has been formally ordered to improve maternity services at Ninewells Hospital following an unannounced inspection by a health watchdog.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) expanded its safe delivery of care inspections following a neonatal mortality review last year to “provide women, birthing people and families with an assessment of the quality of care” in maternity services.

It carried out its first safe delivery of care inspection in an unannounced visit to maternity services at Ninewells in Dundee between January 27 and 29 this year.

This was followed up with another unannounced visit on February 12 due to concerns, including that breastfeeding equipment was being cleaned in a sink with kitchen utensils, which had not been addressed at the time of the return visit.

New Ninewells Healthcare Improvement Scotland report published

In an inspection report published on Thursday, HIS said after the revisit “we were not assured that sufficient progress or improvement had been made with some of our concerns.”

It formally wrote to NHS Tayside to urge it to meet national standards for maternity services.

Concerns included “variations in oversight and governance observed in both the hospital inspection and maternity services, and a lack of oversight by senior managers within maternity services”, with other areas of improvement including “safe staffing, fire safety issues and the maintenance of the hospital environment”, according to HIS.

Ninewells Hospital maternity services inspected and ordered to improve

The maternity services inspection resulted in nine areas of good practice, three recommendations and 20 requirements, including guidance from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The report said: “Staff also informed us once women confirmed they will attend the maternity triage unit, following an assessment carried out by a midwife, there is no process to follow up any women who fail to attend the triage unit, preventing welfare checks being undertaken.

“The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists recommends recording details of all women who have been asked to attend maternity triage departments and that the urgency and timeframe for attendance is explained to the woman during the telephone triage. A requirement has been given to support improvement in this area.”

It also said “at the time of inspection we observed delays to the induction of labour process of up to 72 hours”, called for improved bereavement training, and warned that “staff training to support learning from adverse events was regularly cancelled due to staffing issues”.

HIS said NHS Tayside “responded with details of immediate improvement actions taken” following the formal letter, and that an improvement plan had been developed for both maternity and acute services at Ninewells.

‘Poor compliance of hand hygiene’ found in Ninewells Hospital inspection

An inspection of the acute hospital services was carried out on the same dates in January, and it found “poor compliance of hand hygiene”, with 10 areas of good practice, one recommendation and 14 requirements.

Donna Maclean, chief inspector of HIS, said: “During our inspection of the maternity services we saw staff providing compassionate and responsive care to women and their families, and women we spoke with were complimentary of the care provided.

“We observed good teamwork including obstetricians, midwives and the health care support team, with open and supportive discussions at the multidisciplinary huddle within the labour ward. New members of the multidisciplinary team reported feeling able to discuss concerns and escalate any issues.

“However, as a result of concerns identified that required immediate improvement, we carried out an unannounced revisit on February 12.

“The concerns related to variation in practice to assessing women within maternity triage and to staff access and awareness of retrieval of emergency medication within the maternity triage department.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland formally write to NHS Tayside

“During the revisit we were not assured that sufficient progress or improvement had been made with some concerns, and we formally wrote to NHS Tayside outlining areas of assurance required.

“These included variations in oversight and governance observed in both the hospital inspection and maternity services, and a lack of oversight by senior managers within maternity services.

“NHS Tayside responded with details of immediate improvement actions taken.

“Other areas for improvement include assurance of safe staffing, fire safety issues and the maintenance of the hospital environment.

“These areas for improvement were also included in the acute hospital inspection of Ninewells.”

Regarding the acute hospital inspection, she added: “Inspectors observed teams working hard to provide safe and effective care, which was reflected in the feedback from patients and their relatives. Senior managers were visible and aware of the current challenges and were proactively working to reduce any risks.

“Areas for improvement identified included processes in relation to fire safety training, and poor compliance of hand hygiene.

“Inspectors also observed that the current layout of older wards has impacted upon the provision of accessible showering facilities which can compromise patient dignity.”

NHS Tayside: ‘Safe standards of care are at the heart of everything we do’

NHS Tayside executive nurse director Simon Dunn said: “We will always embrace the opportunity to participate in improvement initiatives and receive feedback on the standards of care we deliver.

“Both of today’s reports highlight areas of positive, good practice and standards of care which our patients and their families have recognised as extremely positive, which our staff are delivering every day, and this is deserved recognition for our workforce.

“Importantly, the HIS reports bring forward areas for improvement and the opportunity for learning across our multi-disciplinary teams, including beyond Ninewells Hospital.

“Our clinical teams have taken on board all of the recommendations and developed action plans to address these. Safe standards of care are at the heart of everything we do and therefore we have ensured our action plans keep our patients at the centre of our improvement work.”

Conversation