Jeanfield Swifts project chief lifts lid on £2.5m field of dreams

Jeanfield Swifts are sharing plans for one of the biggest developments in the Perth side’s 117-year history.

The community football club is working on a £2.5 million revamp of its Riverside Stadium.

The Riverside25 project will create two all-weather pitches at North Muirton.

New lighting will allow play to continue after dark and through the winter.

And the changing facilities will be upgraded to the standard its 400-plus players deserve.

All being well, Riverside25 could be completed by next summer.

Project spokesman Iwan Davies says it’s an exciting time for Perth’s other football club – and its North Muirton neighbours.

“The community aspect is everything to us,” he told The Courier when we visited Riverside Stadium this week.

“We see football as the vehicle that encourages people to be active, to be healthy, to be sociable.

“Ninety minutes on a Saturday is great. Everybody has a laugh. Everybody gets excited. But it’s all the stuff that goes on in the rest of the week that brings the real value.”

Jeanfield Swifts’ ambition outgrows Riverside home

It’s nearly 20 years since Jeanfield Swifts FC relocated to Riverside Stadium from their old ground at Simpson Park.

In that time the first team has moved up from junior leagues to the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

And the community side of the club has grown beyond all recognition.

It now boasts 25 teams, with 450 regular players ranging in age from six to their sixties.

There are after-school and holiday clubs, a team of asylum seekers, and a European Cup-winning squad of women’s walking footballers.

But the Riverside Stadium’s facilities have not kept pace with demand.

The grass pitch is only suitable for use by the first team.

And so Jeanfield Swifts community players are taking up training space at other Perth sports and leisure facilities.

“At the moment we’re booking out Bertha Park for a third of the week,” said Iwan.

“We want more kids and adults playing football right across Perth.

“If we can relieve the pressure at other places that will maybe help other clubs in the area to come on the same journey as us.”

Kickabouts welcome on Jeanfield Swifts’ Riverside community pitch

Under the plans, the first team’s grass pitch will be upgraded to all-weather, meaning it can be used by other groups too.

A new permanent all-weather pitch will be constructed on the greenspace next to the stadium.

This community pitch won’t take bookings between 3.30pm and 5pm each day.

The idea is to leave it free for anyone who wants to come and have a kickabout with pals on the way home from school or work.

Council and community support essential to project’s success

Club bosses are consulting with locals before submitting a planning application to Perth and Kinross Council.

Two public meetings have been held, and Iwan says the feedback has been helpful.

He says the club is determined to work with neighbours around any issues such as noise, parking and lighting.

And together, he says they can make Jeanfield Swifts the community club it aspires to be.

“The figures say there’s deprivation in Muirton,” he said.

“But there’s also a lot of pride and a lot of people working hard to make things better for everyone.

“We want to be a part of that, to make sure we’re connecting with the community and all working towards that same goal.”

Perth and Kinross Council has lent its backing to the plans with a £100,000 pledge in this year’s budget.

The club is also in discussions with the SFA and local funding sources.