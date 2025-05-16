Jeanfield Swifts project chief lifts lid on £2.5m field of dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeanfield Swifts project chief lifts lid on £2.5m field of dreams

Jeanfield Swifts' Riverside25 project aims to turn the Perth football club's stadium into a beacon for community sport.

By Morag Lindsay
Iwan Davies smiling with Jeanfield Swifts FC stadium behind
Jeanfield Swifts trustee Iwan Davies shared the Perth club's ambitions for its Riverside stadium. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Jeanfield Swifts are sharing plans for one of the biggest developments in the Perth side’s 117-year history.

The community football club is working on a £2.5 million revamp of its Riverside Stadium.

The Riverside25 project will create two all-weather pitches at North Muirton.

New lighting will allow play to continue after dark and through the winter.

And the changing facilities will be upgraded to the standard its 400-plus players deserve.

All being well, Riverside25 could be completed by next summer.

Project spokesman Iwan Davies says it’s an exciting time for Perth’s other football club – and its North Muirton neighbours.

Jeanfield Swifts FC Riverside Stadium with bright sun in blue sky
The future’s looking bright for Jeanfield Swifts’ Riverside Stadium. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The community aspect is everything to us,” he told The Courier when we visited Riverside Stadium this week.

“We see football as the vehicle that encourages people to be active, to be healthy, to be sociable.

“Ninety minutes on a Saturday is great. Everybody has a laugh. Everybody gets excited. But it’s all the stuff that goes on in the rest of the week that brings the real value.”

Jeanfield Swifts’ ambition outgrows Riverside home

It’s nearly 20 years since Jeanfield Swifts FC relocated to Riverside Stadium from their old ground at Simpson Park.

In that time the first team has moved up from junior leagues to the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

And the community side of the club has grown beyond all recognition.

Sign with Jeanfield Swifts logo, saying 'no football boots in lounge'
Riverside Stadium has been a near-20-year success story for Jeanfield Swifts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It now boasts 25 teams, with 450 regular players ranging in age from six to their sixties.

There are after-school and holiday clubs, a team of asylum seekers, and a European Cup-winning squad of women’s walking footballers.

But the Riverside Stadium’s facilities have not kept pace with demand.

The grass pitch is only suitable for use by the first team.

And so Jeanfield Swifts community players are taking up training space at other Perth sports and leisure facilities.

“At the moment we’re booking out Bertha Park for a third of the week,” said Iwan.

Iwan Davies, arms folded, smiling, in front of Jeanfield Swifts FC sign
The Riverside25 project is good news for other Perth teams, says Jeanfield Swifts trustee Iwan Davies. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We want more kids and adults playing football right across Perth.

“If we can relieve the pressure at other places that will maybe help other clubs in the area to come on the same journey as us.”

Kickabouts welcome on Jeanfield Swifts’ Riverside community pitch

Under the plans, the first team’s grass pitch will be upgraded to all-weather, meaning it can be used by other groups too.

A new permanent all-weather pitch will be constructed on the greenspace next to the stadium.

Jeanfield Swifts clubhouse and pitch
The existing first team grass pitch will be resurfaced for all-round use. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This community pitch won’t take bookings between 3.30pm and 5pm each day.

The idea is to leave it free for anyone who wants to come and have a kickabout with pals on the way home from school or work.

Council and community support essential to project’s success

Club bosses are consulting with locals before submitting a planning application to Perth and Kinross Council.

Two public meetings have been held, and Iwan says the feedback has been helpful.

He says the club is determined to work with neighbours around any issues such as noise, parking and lighting.

And together, he says they can make Jeanfield Swifts the community club it aspires to be.

Jeanfield Swifts logo showing bird in flight with club name in circle
Community is everything to the club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The figures say there’s deprivation in Muirton,” he said.

“But there’s also a lot of pride and a lot of people working hard to make things better for everyone.

“We want to be a part of that, to make sure we’re connecting with the community and all working towards that same goal.”

Perth and Kinross Council has lent its backing to the plans with a £100,000 pledge in this year’s budget.

The club is also in discussions with the SFA and local funding sources.

Conversation