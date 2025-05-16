Fight to demolish former Broughty Ferry party shop goes to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fight to demolish former Broughty Ferry party shop goes to Holyrood

Party Time shut in March after 30 years of trading and the premises is now vacant.

By Laura Devlin
The Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry shut earlier this year. Image: Google Maps.
The owners of the former Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry have taken their fight to demolish the building to Holyrood.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council in December seeking permission to raze the retail unit and storage building to allow the site to to be redeveloped.

The applicant, owner Colin Myles, argued they were both in a deteriorating condition.

Party Time, on Long Lane, shut in March after more than 30 years of trading and the premises is now vacant.

However, planning officers subsequently refused the application.

An ariel view of Party Time in Broughty Ferry. Image: A+R Design.

Among the reasons for this was officers belief that “reasonable efforts” had not been made to “retain, repair and reuse the building”.

They added: “It would not be acceptable to approve the demolition of these buildings in the absence of an acceptable redevelopment proposal for the site.”

Officers also concluded that “demolishing the building would see the removal of a feature that Historic Environment Scotland and DCC feel contributes to the character and appearance of the Broughty Ferry Conservation Area”.

Appeal against demolition refusal

Now, an appeal against the decision has been lodged with Scottish Government.

In a statement drafted on behalf on Mr Myles, a number of rebuttals were put forward against the reasons given to the application being rejected.

It noted that Historic Environment Scotland had not objected to the demolition proposal and argued the building is “not a traditional fisherman’s cottage reflective of the wider
conservation area”.

The applicant also pushed back on suggestions from planning officers that the condition of the building was due to a “lack of maintenance over a number of years”.

Ray Myles and Colin Myles, former owners of Party Time shop in Broughty Ferry

The appeal report added: “The buildings have been maintained to a certain level, however, not to a standard that would allow conversion without further works being undertaken.”

The applicant has also proposed a planning condition which they say they would adhere to if the appeal is upheld.

This would mean no demolition shall take place until a contract of written evidence, demonstrating that construction of the new building will commence as soon as reasonably practicable following demolition, has been approved in writing by DCC.

A decision on the appeal is expected to be made by August.

Conversation