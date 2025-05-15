Plans to increase number of homes at controversial Aberdour site set for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to increase number of homes at controversial Aberdour site set for approval

Councillors will be asked to decide on the proposal for 186 houses on the Hillside School site, in Aberdour, next week.

By Claire Warrender
An impression of how the Hillside School, Aberdour development would look
An impression of how the Hillside School, Aberdour, housing development would look. Image: Fife planning portal

Plans to increase the number of homes at a controversial Aberdour housing development will go before councillors next week.

Cala Homes and Hillside School now want to build 186 houses, alongside a new school campus.

Hillside School in Aberdour
Hillside School in Aberdour. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A previous bid for 125 homes was approved by the Scottish Government on appeal.

It followed refusal by Fife Council after 350 local objections.

Eighty people have now objected to the fresh application.

However, planning officers have hailed it as welcoming and high-quality, and are recommending approval.

Planning papers to be considered on Wednesday reveal construction will take more than five-and-a-half years if the proposal goes ahead.

Further details of the site’s layout and how many homes will be built in each stage are also set out.

Aberdour housing to be built in 5 phases

Cala Homes and Hillside School submitted their latest planning application in December.

If approved, it would allow Hillside School to move out of the B-listed Hillside House and into purpose-built accommodation.

The plans include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes, 46 of them affordable.

The planned layout of the Hillside School housing layout in Aberdour
The planned layout of the Hillside School housing layout in Aberdour. Image: Fife planning portal

However, they would cover a 15% smaller area than the previous proposal.

Construction would take place in five phases, starting with 46 houses at the western end.

This would allow Hillside School to remain open while the new campus is built.

A vehicular access from Mill Farm Road would also be created in the first phase.

Access from Main Street would come later, while the plans also show multiple pedestrian and cycle accesses and an internal loop road.

£31m benefit to Aberdour

Objectors fear the development would alter Aberdour’s character and cause traffic congestion in the village.

They are also concerned about the impact on the primary school and health services.

But planning officer Scott Simpson says the site has sufficient capacity to increase the number of homes.

And he adds: “It would integrate well within the existing Aberdour settlement.”

Should planning permission be granted, the developer will have to pay more than £179,000 towards the cost of temporary accommodation at Aberdour Primary.

Meanwhile, an economic impact assessment suggests construction would create 250 full-time jobs.

This could result in a £31.6 million boost to local businesses.

Conversation