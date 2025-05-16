Fair City Rollers slam ‘shameful’ unheated plan for Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth

Perth’s roller derby team has slammed proposals to turn Bell’s Sports Centre into an unheated facility as “shameful”.

Fair City Rollers are demanding the iconic complex is reopened after its closure from flooding severely impacted their club.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We think that Bell’s Sports Centre should be rebuilt as a venue that fully supports its former patrons – not just activities and sports suited to astroturf.

“There is nothing in Perth and Kinross that has the same facilities that Bell’s had.

“The alternative venues don’t have the same capacity and quality.

“To lose such a sports asset is shameful.

“The value it brings to the community completely outweighs the cost to repair the damage caused by flooding.”

‘Unable to train for months’

The club say the effect of closing Bell’s after it was flooded has been devastating for the team.

They were left unable to train for months and have seen their club shrink substantially.

The team claim the alternative venues they have found at Perth Grammar School and Perth High School have come with issues.

“Before Bell’s was closed due to flooding, we were a thriving club with nearly 50 members,” said the spokesperson.

“After Bell’s was flooded we were unable to train for nearly four months due to the difficulty finding a suitable hall in Perth that allowed skating.

“Due to the length of time that we were unable to train and without access to Bell’s large and well maintained floor space, we have been reduced to fewer than 10 regular attendees.

“This is making it very difficult for us to continue as a club.”

A general negative effect on sports

Fair City Rollers has joined a growing number of voices from Perth’s sports community calling for Bell’s to be returned to its former glory as an indoor sports complex.

A petition to save the venue has reached over 3,700 signatures.

The council propose turning it into an unheated arena with artificial pitches.

The future of the facility touches on the wider plans for a new leisure centre which has been near-universally criticised by residents and sports teams alike.

The spokesperson said: “Our situation, alongside the general negative effects to other sports that were based at Bell’s, highlights the critical need for a versatile, accessible space that serves the diverse sporting community Bell’s once supported.

“This need can only be met by repairing and reopening Bell’s as soon as possible.”

Equality concerns over Bell’s plans

The club also pointed to their inclusive nature as a benefit they bring to the city’s sporting community.

Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen has been questioned on how the proposed unheated facility will impact the elderly, women and players with disabilities.

It’s the second time that equality concerns have been raised in 12 months regarding the council and Live Active Leisure and their leisure plans.

“Roller Derby is an inclusive sport, welcoming individuals of all backgrounds and abilities,” said the club spokesperson.

“Our club actively encourages people to return to sport later in life, with most of our members aged between 30 and 55.”

“Perth and Kinross Council should be fighting for the future of Bell’s not allowing this amazing asset to be lost.”

The plan, alongside the PH2O project, is set to come back before councillors in June.

A council spokesperson said: “Almost 2,000 people responded to the consultation on the future of Bell’s Sports Centre.

“A summary of responses has been provided to councillors and will be used to inform our proposals for the sports centre when they are presented to council in June.”