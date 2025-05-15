Police shut busy Dundee road after incident

A busy Dundee road was shut by police after an incident this morning.

Pitkerro Road was closed between the Kingsway roundabout and Glenconnor Drive.

The road was shut in both directions for around 30 minutes and reopened at around 10.30am.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown, but police were directing traffic along Glenconnor Drive during the closure.

An ambulance was also called.

The Courier’s James Simpson was at the scene.

He said: “Police were redirecting traffic along Glenconnor Drive and the roundabout at Kingsway was also closed off.

“Locals said passengers were decanted from the bus services as police conducted inquiries.

“There were multiple buses inside the cordoned area.

“The road reopened in both directions just after 10:30am.”

One nearby resident said: “We reckon it happened at around 10am.

“There was loads of emergency services here, and the road was closed in both directions.

“Paramedics were looking under the bus, and someone got taken away on a stretcher.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.