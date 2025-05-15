News Police shut busy Dundee road after incident Pitkerro Road was closed from the Kingsway Roundabout for around 30 minutes. By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson May 15 2025, 10:59am May 15 2025, 10:59am Share Police shut busy Dundee road after incident Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5245262/pitkerro-road-dundee-police/ Copy Link 0 comment Police shut Pitkerro Road for around 30 minutes. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A busy Dundee road was shut by police after an incident this morning. Pitkerro Road was closed between the Kingsway roundabout and Glenconnor Drive. The road was shut in both directions for around 30 minutes and reopened at around 10.30am. The exact nature of the incident is unknown, but police were directing traffic along Glenconnor Drive during the closure. An ambulance was also called. Multiple buses were stopped in the cordoned area. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson The Courier’s James Simpson was at the scene. He said: “Police were redirecting traffic along Glenconnor Drive and the roundabout at Kingsway was also closed off. “Locals said passengers were decanted from the bus services as police conducted inquiries. “There were multiple buses inside the cordoned area. “The road reopened in both directions just after 10:30am.” The police road closure. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson One nearby resident said: “We reckon it happened at around 10am. “There was loads of emergency services here, and the road was closed in both directions. “Paramedics were looking under the bus, and someone got taken away on a stretcher.” Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
Conversation