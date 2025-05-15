Police shut busy Dundee road after incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Police shut busy Dundee road after incident

Pitkerro Road was closed from the Kingsway Roundabout for around 30 minutes.

By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson
Police shut Pitkerro Road for around 30 minutes. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police shut Pitkerro Road for around 30 minutes. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A busy Dundee road was shut by police after an incident this morning.

Pitkerro Road was closed between the Kingsway roundabout and Glenconnor Drive.

The road was shut in both directions for around 30 minutes and reopened at around 10.30am.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown, but police were directing traffic along Glenconnor Drive during the closure.

An ambulance was also called.

Multiple buses were stopped in the cordoned area. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The Courier’s James Simpson was at the scene.

He said: “Police were redirecting traffic along Glenconnor Drive and the roundabout at Kingsway was also closed off.

“Locals said passengers were decanted from the bus services as police conducted inquiries.

“There were multiple buses inside the cordoned area.

“The road reopened in both directions just after 10:30am.”

The police road closure. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One nearby resident said: “We reckon it happened at around 10am.

“There was loads of emergency services here, and the road was closed in both directions.

“Paramedics were looking under the bus, and someone got taken away on a stretcher.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More from News

Omed Hassan, 26, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Perth rapist who attacked woman in Fife ‘has fled to Iran'
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
NHS Fife loses bid to ban livestream from Sandie Peggie trans row tribunal
Emergency services spotted outside Dundee Train Station
Man dies after falling ill at Dundee train station
3
Close up of Great Living Wall concept design for Eden Project. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look at new V&A Dundee exhibition Garden Futures ahead of big opening
Police have sealed off Stannergate Road in Dundee.
Dundee street closed by police following fire at premises near docks
Anstruther Fish Bar is turning up the chill factor with the launch of three utterly bonkers Scottish-themed novelty ice cream flavours.
Fish & chips, haggis and... seagull poo?! Anstruther’s ice cream just got seriously strange
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
NHS Tayside ordered to improve maternity services after surprise Ninewells inspection
The site of the former King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline.
Fire crews tackle blaze at Dunfermline hotel earmarked for new Lidl store
Members of the Save Lucklaw Hill Community Action Group, including Dr Northcott (second left). Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Balmullo Quarry campaigners' legal threat forces environmental report into public domain
2
Angus crime author Ed James. Image: Bob McDevitt
Carnoustie crime writer Ed James hails AI ‘theft’ decision

Conversation