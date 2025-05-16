Dundee Raac campaigner opens up on health worries as stress takes toll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Raac campaigner opens up on health worries as stress takes toll

Yvette Hoskins has been in hospital and is considering taking a step back from her campaign work.

By Esme Banerjee
Yvette Hoskins with her husband, and fellow campaigner, Wayne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 02/04/25
A Dundee Raac campaigner has opened up on the physical and mental toll of the pressure of fighting for local families.

Yvette Hoskins, vice chair of the Dundee Raac campaign group, is considering stepping back from the all-encompassing role.

“My husband works away – I’m doing this on my own 24/7,” she said.

“Its mentally draining, my wellbeing has become really low.

Yvette Hoskins met SNP Councillor Lynne Short in City Square. Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“After just recently coming back out of hospital my health was poor from the effect all this is having on me.

“I am getting tired and I am getting burnt out.

“My blood pressure has increased, the stress of all of this on my shoulders is immense.

“I can’t keep doing this on my own, for my own health and for my family’s sake.”

Family impact of campaigning

Yvette is conscious that her dedication to the cause is impacting her family as well.

“My children are very concerned when they see me in tears, I just try put my game face on and laugh and smile,” she said.

“I’ll do everything that I can physically and mentally do, I just need more people to support this with me.”

Campaigners, Claire Neill, Margret Mcleod and Yvette Hoskins outside DC Thomson building in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The Raac campaign has grown significantly in recent months after The Courier backed a drive to give affected residents a voice in the corridors of power.

We are asking people to sign this petition to support their fight.

Yvette and fellow campaigners were out with The Courier on Wednesday enlisting the help of Dundee businesses.

‘All I’m dreaming and thinking of is Raac’

She is now considering taking a step back from the campaign to prioritise her health and wellbeing.

She said, “I’m a little concerned that my health won’t allow me to keep going, the more it’s just me doing this.

“The time I invest for the campaign is tireless, I do this day and night, and I have not been sleeping.

“All I’m dreaming and thinking of is Raac.”

She added: “It’s also affecting other residents’ health too.

“One resident was recently in hospital and is now at home recovering.

“It’s very draining on everybody, but the lack of support is making it worse for the resident’s with Raac.”

Conversation