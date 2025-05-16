Dundee Raac campaigner opens up on health worries as stress takes toll

A Dundee Raac campaigner has opened up on the physical and mental toll of the pressure of fighting for local families.

Yvette Hoskins, vice chair of the Dundee Raac campaign group, is considering stepping back from the all-encompassing role.

“My husband works away – I’m doing this on my own 24/7,” she said.

“Its mentally draining, my wellbeing has become really low.

“After just recently coming back out of hospital my health was poor from the effect all this is having on me.

“I am getting tired and I am getting burnt out.

“My blood pressure has increased, the stress of all of this on my shoulders is immense.

“I can’t keep doing this on my own, for my own health and for my family’s sake.”

Family impact of campaigning

Yvette is conscious that her dedication to the cause is impacting her family as well.

“My children are very concerned when they see me in tears, I just try put my game face on and laugh and smile,” she said.

“I’ll do everything that I can physically and mentally do, I just need more people to support this with me.”

The Raac campaign has grown significantly in recent months after The Courier backed a drive to give affected residents a voice in the corridors of power.

We are asking people to sign this petition to support their fight.

Yvette and fellow campaigners were out with The Courier on Wednesday enlisting the help of Dundee businesses.

‘All I’m dreaming and thinking of is Raac’

She is now considering taking a step back from the campaign to prioritise her health and wellbeing.

She said, “I’m a little concerned that my health won’t allow me to keep going, the more it’s just me doing this.

“The time I invest for the campaign is tireless, I do this day and night, and I have not been sleeping.

“All I’m dreaming and thinking of is Raac.”

She added: “It’s also affecting other residents’ health too.

“One resident was recently in hospital and is now at home recovering.

“It’s very draining on everybody, but the lack of support is making it worse for the resident’s with Raac.”