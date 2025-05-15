Woman taken to hospital after being injured on slide at Dundee Funparx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Woman taken to hospital after being injured on slide at Dundee Funparx

Paramedics were called to the family activity centre on Friday evening.

By Ellidh Aitken
Funparx in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Funparx in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A woman was taken to hospital after being injured on a slide at a Dundee family activity centre.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called to Funparx Dundee, off Balunie Drive, on Friday evening.

A section of the park was closed while staff and paramedics dealt with the incident.

The woman had landed on an inflatable surface and was advised not to move until her injuries were assessed.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Woman taken to hospital after being injured on slide at Funparx Dundee

Former Ninja Warrior UK contestant Ali Hay is behind Funparx.

He commented: “We opened four weeks ago near enough to the day and have had over 16,000 users on that slide, and have used it multiple times.

Funparx owner Ali Hay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We looked after the customer in every way possible.

“Our main priority was to make sure she was safe. When any incident happens involving an airbag bag we have to advise the person not to move.

“She followed our advice, and we called the paramedics.

“We gave our customers who were unable to use the area due to the incident an extra half hour for their session as we had to take it slow.

“The team did a great job. While we don’t want any of our customers to be hurt, we have to do our best when it does happen and I am happy with how the team responded.

“The ambulance service gave good feedback to the team and the paramedics were great; we are really grateful for them.

“We have been in touch with the lady involved and she is doing well.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 5.32pm on Friday to attend an incident on Balunie Drive in Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one female patient to Ninewells.”

Funparx Dundee opened in the old Fun Factory in Douglas last month.

More from News

Canon Lynch Court in Dunfermline.
Man, 38, arrested after missiles thrown in 'disorderly' Dunfermline protest
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crashes, cyclist and cannabis
Dogs were removed from an address in the Hilltown area of Dundee amid a probe.
SSPCA probe launched after dogs removed from Dundee flat
Motability provided a temporary car but initially said it could not extend the three-month lease. Image: Helen Lear
Stirlingshire woman allowed to keep accessible car after last-minute U-turn
Officers at the scene on Thursday afternoon.
Woman taken to hospital and man arrested after 'stabbing' near Dundee docks
Interim finance director Helen Simpson. Image: Scottish Parliament
5 senior figures who left Dundee University during financial crisis
12
An impression of how the Hillside School, Aberdour development would look
Plans to increase number of homes at controversial Aberdour site set for approval
Omed Hassan, 26, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Perth rapist who attacked woman in Fife ‘has fled to Iran'
Police at Pitkerro Road, Dundee.
Man, 56, taken to hospital after crash with bus on busy Dundee road
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
NHS Fife loses bid to ban livestream from Sandie Peggie trans row tribunal

Conversation