Woman taken to hospital after being injured on slide at Dundee Funparx

A woman was taken to hospital after being injured on a slide at a Dundee family activity centre.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called to Funparx Dundee, off Balunie Drive, on Friday evening.

A section of the park was closed while staff and paramedics dealt with the incident.

The woman had landed on an inflatable surface and was advised not to move until her injuries were assessed.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Former Ninja Warrior UK contestant Ali Hay is behind Funparx.

He commented: “We opened four weeks ago near enough to the day and have had over 16,000 users on that slide, and have used it multiple times.

“We looked after the customer in every way possible.

“Our main priority was to make sure she was safe. When any incident happens involving an airbag bag we have to advise the person not to move.

“She followed our advice, and we called the paramedics.

“We gave our customers who were unable to use the area due to the incident an extra half hour for their session as we had to take it slow.

“The team did a great job. While we don’t want any of our customers to be hurt, we have to do our best when it does happen and I am happy with how the team responded.

“The ambulance service gave good feedback to the team and the paramedics were great; we are really grateful for them.

“We have been in touch with the lady involved and she is doing well.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 5.32pm on Friday to attend an incident on Balunie Drive in Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one female patient to Ninewells.”

Funparx Dundee opened in the old Fun Factory in Douglas last month.