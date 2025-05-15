Best pictures of Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures of Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse

Thousands were dressed up for one of the biggest events in the city's social calendar.

Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races drew thousands of racegoers, all dressed in their finest on a glorious spring day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races drew thousands of racegoers, all dressed in their finest on a glorious spring day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen, Kenny Smith and Katherine Ferries

Thousands turned out in their finest dresses and fanciest hats to enjoy the sunshine at Perth Racecourse Ladies’ Day.

Revellers enjoyed the horse racing, live music and fashion competitions on Thursday.

The annual event is one of the most popular in the Fair City and raises funds for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

After the races, TV host, actress and singer Denise van Outen was due to entertain the crowds at the exclusive after-party.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments from the day.

Perth Races Ladies Day.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races, where thousands of race fans turned out on a glorious spring day in their finery.
Members of Brass Gumbo entertain the race goers as they arrive.
Peri Marshall from Perth is celebrating her birthday at the races today
Shauna Stewart-Roper, Robbie Stewart-Roper and Sophie Pearce.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races.
Connie and Michelle from Leslie and Rosyth
Peri Marshall from Perth was one of many celebrating a birthday at the races today.
Debbie and Kris Brash with baby daughter Sloane.
Emma Shanks from Keith.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races, where thousands of race fans turned out on a glorious spring day in their finery.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Kayti Masson from Perth.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races, where thousands of race fans turned out on a glorious spring day in their finery.
Karleen Simpson, Siobhan Duncan and Michelle Fyffe.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races, where thousands of race fans turned out on a glorious spring day in their finery.
Karleen Simpson, Siobhan Duncan and Michelle Fyffe.
Sisters Shania and Holly Stewart.
Erin Dow and Daisy Harrison.
Cheers.
Gemma Mcfarlane Forfar and Paige lamb Edinburgh.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races.
Kayley Dalgarno, Nikki Mathison and Zoe May from Brechin.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Brogan Townsley and Jimmy Stewart from Perth.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races.
Best hat judging.
The winner of the best hat is Rosie Fraser from Dundee.
Aberdeen ladies celebrating their friend Hazel Corkan’s 50th birthday at the races.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day.
Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day brought style and celebration to Perth Races.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Best dressed man Admire Gift Ngwenya from Perth steals the spotlight.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Best dressed man Admire Gift Ngwenya with his girlfriend Eve Pol from Perth
Iona Scott and Sian Smillie Arbroath
Members of Brass Gumbo entertain the race goers as they arrive
Amy Drysdale, Leah Buchanan and Gabriella Cramb from Dundee
Perth Races Ladies Day
Isla Colville, Lauren Wilkie, Darcy Taylor and Lucy Clark from Blairgowrie.
Perth Races Ladies Day.
Dagmara Popiol, Jolene Gray and Hannah Reynolds from Arbroath.
Bride-to-be Tess Adamson from Wick celebrates her hen do ahead of her July wedding.

Read more from Perth Races Ladies Day

GALLERY: Pittodrie cocktails kick off Perth Races Ladies Day

 

 

 

 

 

 

