Best pictures of Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse

Thousands turned out in their finest dresses and fanciest hats to enjoy the sunshine at Perth Racecourse Ladies’ Day.

Revellers enjoyed the horse racing, live music and fashion competitions on Thursday.

The annual event is one of the most popular in the Fair City and raises funds for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

After the races, TV host, actress and singer Denise van Outen was due to entertain the crowds at the exclusive after-party.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments from the day.

