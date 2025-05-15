News Best pictures of Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse Thousands were dressed up for one of the biggest events in the city's social calendar. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races drew thousands of racegoers, all dressed in their finest on a glorious spring day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Isla Glen, Kenny Smith and Katherine Ferries May 15 2025, 5:33pm May 15 2025, 5:33pm Share Best pictures of Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5245499/perth-ladies-day-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands turned out in their finest dresses and fanciest hats to enjoy the sunshine at Perth Racecourse Ladies’ Day. Revellers enjoyed the horse racing, live music and fashion competitions on Thursday. The annual event is one of the most popular in the Fair City and raises funds for the charity Breast Cancer Now. After the races, TV host, actress and singer Denise van Outen was due to entertain the crowds at the exclusive after-party. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the best moments from the day. Perth Races Ladies Day. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races. Perth Races Ladies Day. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races, where thousands of race fans turned out on a glorious spring day in their finery. Members of Brass Gumbo entertain the race goers as they arrive. Peri Marshall from Perth is celebrating her birthday at the races today Shauna Stewart-Roper, Robbie Stewart-Roper and Sophie Pearce. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races. Connie and Michelle from Leslie and Rosyth Peri Marshall from Perth was one of many celebrating a birthday at the races today. Debbie and Kris Brash with baby daughter Sloane. Emma Shanks from Keith. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races, where thousands of race fans turned out on a glorious spring day in their finery. Perth Races Ladies Day. Kayti Masson from Perth. Perth Races Ladies Day. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races, where thousands of race fans turned out on a glorious spring day in their finery. Karleen Simpson, Siobhan Duncan and Michelle Fyffe. Perth Races Ladies Day. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races, where thousands of race fans turned out on a glorious spring day in their finery. Karleen Simpson, Siobhan Duncan and Michelle Fyffe. Sisters Shania and Holly Stewart. Erin Dow and Daisy Harrison. Cheers. Gemma Mcfarlane Forfar and Paige lamb Edinburgh. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races. Perth Races Ladies Day. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races. Perth Races Ladies Day. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races. Kayley Dalgarno, Nikki Mathison and Zoe May from Brechin. Perth Races Ladies Day. Brogan Townsley and Jimmy Stewart from Perth. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day at Perth Races. Best hat judging. The winner of the best hat is Rosie Fraser from Dundee. Aberdeen ladies celebrating their friend Hazel Corkan’s 50th birthday at the races. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day. Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day brought style and celebration to Perth Races. Perth Races Ladies Day. Best dressed man Admire Gift Ngwenya from Perth steals the spotlight. Perth Races Ladies Day. Best dressed man Admire Gift Ngwenya with his girlfriend Eve Pol from Perth Iona Scott and Sian Smillie Arbroath Members of Brass Gumbo entertain the race goers as they arrive Amy Drysdale, Leah Buchanan and Gabriella Cramb from Dundee Perth Races Ladies Day Isla Colville, Lauren Wilkie, Darcy Taylor and Lucy Clark from Blairgowrie. Perth Races Ladies Day. Dagmara Popiol, Jolene Gray and Hannah Reynolds from Arbroath. Bride-to-be Tess Adamson from Wick celebrates her hen do ahead of her July wedding. Read more from Perth Races Ladies Day GALLERY: Pittodrie cocktails kick off Perth Races Ladies Day
