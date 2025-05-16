Stirling prison path still blocked despite reopening promise

A once-busy public path around HMP Stirling remains blocked by a locked gate, despite repeated promises to reopen it.

The informal route was purpose built by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) ahead of the prison’s opening in 2023.

The path lies outwith the secure perimeter of the prison, and links a popular walk from Cornton Road to the River Forth.

But, last year, a lock was installed on a gate along the path, blocking access.

It is understood the lock was fitted to discourage members of the public from gathering in the area and shouting to individuals within the prison, prompting noise complaints.

However, some locals are unhappy about no longer being able to walk along the path, which was popular with dog-walkers.

And both SPS and Stirling Council acknowledge that locking the gate risks going against the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003, which protects citizens’ right to roam.

In April, Stirling Council’s access officer proposed removing the lock for a three-month trial period.

However, the council said it “may take some time for a decision to be agreed by SPS” and pledged to follow up in June if no progress had been made.

SPS told The Courier it has agreed to the trial.

Despite these assurances, the gate remains locked as of the time of writing, and Stirling Council could not confirm a reopening date when asked.

‘Prison Service is listening but not acting’

Nearby residents say they are becoming increasingly frustrated with the situation.

Alasdair Tollemache, Green Stirling councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, told The Courier: “Many residents have complained about the blocked access and it is clearly against the relevant legislation.

“I would expect it to be immediately reopened.”

And Mark Ruskell, MSP for mid-Scotland and Fife region said: “It’s disappointing that there was little engagement with the council or surrounding community when footpath access was suddenly shut off.

“While I appreciate security considerations around the prison perimeter, it’s clear that anyone who is determined to can easily get round the wooden fence that has been put up.

“The Scottish Prison Service continues to listen to the community, but then takes little action on concerns raised about noise and other issues.

“This must change.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “We can confirm that we are liaising with the Scottish Prison Service as the landowner to resolve this issue and enable public access to the path.

“As part of ongoing efforts, the lock on the gate will be removed for a trial period of two months with the situation being closely monitored by HMP Stirling.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are committed to being a good neighbour and have engaged with the community and the local authority on this request, and agreed to open the gate on HMP & YOI Stirling land for a trial period.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook