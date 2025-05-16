Stirling prison path still blocked despite reopening promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling prison path still blocked despite reopening promise

The path lies outwith the secure perimeter of the prison but was locked last year to avoid noise complaints.

By Alex Watson
The public can no longer use the path to reach the River Forth. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
A once-busy public path around HMP Stirling remains blocked by a locked gate, despite repeated promises to reopen it.

The informal route was purpose built by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) ahead of the prison’s opening in 2023.

The path lies outwith the secure perimeter of the prison, and links a popular walk from Cornton Road to the River Forth.

But, last year, a lock was installed on a gate along the path, blocking access.

It is understood the lock was fitted to discourage members of the public from gathering in the area and shouting to individuals within the prison, prompting noise complaints.

However, some locals are unhappy about no longer being able to walk along the path, which was popular with dog-walkers.

The path is visible through the locked gate. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

And both SPS and Stirling Council acknowledge that locking the gate risks going against the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003, which protects citizens’ right to roam.

In April, Stirling Council’s access officer proposed removing the lock for a three-month trial period.

However, the council said it “may take some time for a decision to be agreed by SPS” and pledged to follow up in June if no progress had been made.

SPS told The Courier it has agreed to the trial.

Despite these assurances, the gate remains locked as of the time of writing, and Stirling Council could not confirm a reopening date when asked.

‘Prison Service is listening but not acting’

Nearby residents say they are becoming increasingly frustrated with the situation.

Alasdair Tollemache, Green Stirling councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, told The Courier: “Many residents have complained about the blocked access and it is clearly against the relevant legislation.

“I would expect it to be immediately reopened.”

And Mark Ruskell, MSP for mid-Scotland and Fife region said: “It’s disappointing that there was little engagement with the council or surrounding community when footpath access was suddenly shut off.

“While I appreciate security considerations around the prison perimeter, it’s clear that anyone who is determined to can easily get round the wooden fence that has been put up.

“The Scottish Prison Service continues to listen to the community, but then takes little action on concerns raised about noise and other issues.

“This must change.”

SPS built the path for public use, but locked the gate last year. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “We can confirm that we are liaising with the Scottish Prison Service as the landowner to resolve this issue and enable public access to the path.

“As part of ongoing efforts, the lock on the gate will be removed for a trial period of two months with the situation being closely monitored by HMP Stirling.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are committed to being a good neighbour and have engaged with the community and the local authority on this request, and agreed to open the gate on HMP & YOI Stirling land for a trial period.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

