Man, 38, arrested after missiles thrown in ‘disorderly’ Dunfermline protest

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after missiles were thrown at a property in a residential area of Dunfermline.

It was also vandalised during three nights of protests on Canon Lynch Court.

Police were initially called to reports of a crowd gathering outside the property at around 6pm on Monday.

Officers said it was a “peaceful” gathering at first, but it “descended into disorder” by Wednesday.

Dunfermline ‘incident left members of community frightened’

Police have urged anyone with information about the disturbances to contact them on 101.

The incident reference number is 3240 of May 14.

Inspector Conrad Musgrave from Dunfermline Police Office, said: “The disorderly behaviour that we saw last night was completely unacceptable.

“This incident continued until late at night, on a residential street, and left members of our community frightened.

“Missiles were thrown at a house that could have caused serious injuries to a member of the public.

“Anyone conducting themselves in a disorderly fashion or carrying out anti-social behaviour will be dealt with with the full extent of powers available.”