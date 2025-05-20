Luka, 8, becomes youngest ever Dundee clubs pool champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Luka, 8, becomes youngest ever Dundee clubs pool champion

Fintry-raised Luka Britton was declared league winner at McGurty's.

By Ben MacDonald
Luka Britton, 8, was named youngest ever champion
Luka Britton, 8, was named the youngest Dundee Clubs pool champion last week. Image: Supplied

An eight-year-old from Fintry has made history by becoming the youngest winner of a Dundee pool league.

Longhaugh Primary pupil Luka Britton and his team, McGurty’s OFW, won the Dundee Clubs Tuesday Pool League title for the first time at the Douglas Road pub.

Last Tuesday’s success marked the first time a team outside of Shotz and Old Mill had won the league in almost two decades.

Luka’s mum Hollie Vaughan said: “He’s absolutely buzzing, he hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

Luka Britton became youngest ever Dundee Clubs pool champion
The youngster now has a table at his Fintry home. Image: Supplied

She added: “He’s only been with the team since October and only started playing pool properly last June when he was taken into Dundee Pool Academy.

“Before that, he mucked about on the table but in the last year he’s really put his mind into it.

“He now has a six-foot table in the house, he loves it.”

Luka, 8, is youngest ever Dundee pool champion

Luka’s talents haven’t gone unnoticed.

He has become the first player under nine to have joined Eddie Hunt’s Dundee Pool Academy.

Hollie said: “They were unsure of his ability and how he’ll react to being told what to do. As soon as he got on the table, Eddie said: ‘We’re keeping him’.

“He just keeps getting better and better.

“He’s the youngest player in the league and now he’s in the league-winning team.

“He’s got a lot to work on but he’s very good.”

Fintry youngster Luka Britton named youngest ever Dundee Pool League champion
Luka, front, celebrates his historic win with his McGurty’s OFW teammates. Image: Supplied

Hollie and Luka’s dad, Darren, say they will stand by their son should he wish to continue as he gets older.

Hollie said: “It’s not a sport you think kids would get into and there’s not a lot of backing in it, you have to raise all the money if you get called into the national squad.

“As a parent you do what your kid wants and give them every opportunity to excel in something you know they’re doing well in.

“He’s absolutely buzzing and he tells everyone they’re his pals. I’m like, ‘they’re not your pals Luka, they’re grown adults and you’re eight.’

Fintry boy hopes to progress in sport

Now he has won the league, Luka is hoping to progress in the sport.

Hollie said: “In his head he is going to become a pool player. Some kids want to play football but he wants to play pool.

“He does practice snooker and knows all the rules and he may push across that.

The Longhaugh Primary pupil wants to become a professional player. Image: Supplied

“People have said that he should go into snooker because the way he plays pool is what you look for in a snooker player.

“You could also earn a lot more in snooker.

“At eight years old he’s like, ‘whatever, I’m playing pool.'”

More from News

Signs at side of road near Auchterarder where new Shinafoot slip road is planned
48 new homes for Auchterarder – but A9 slip road rule means most can't…
Finn Nixon boards a train for Edinburgh at Leven railway station.
I went on the new Levenmouth to west Fife train service - was the…
Orange Order parade
Kirkcaldy disruption warning as 3,000+ to take part in Orange walk through town centre
The pub sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions
Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag
Strathtay Post Office owners Simon and Alison Gray with their daughters Erin and Rachel.
Perthshire couple sell post office and village store after 21 years to begin 'next…
Fintry Road in Dundee
Man taken to hospital after off-road motorcycle crash in Dundee
This artist's impression of the care home complex shows the existing building in pink to the right, with the new facility next door. Image: Gilberts Architects/Stirling Council
New Dunblane care home approved despite reservations from community
Police at Ericht Drive, Dunfermline
Dunfermline street shut and police at school after youth seen on floor surrounded by…
Buck's Bar has announced it will open in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook
High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop's 'punk' rebrand and Dunfermline…
Electronic ankle tag
Tagged Dunfermline sex offender went on run for fortnight in birthday bash 'blip'

Conversation