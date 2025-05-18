Call for answers after latest Riverside Recycling Centre closure

A Dundee councillor is calling for answers after Riverside Recycling Centre was closed again last weekend.

The facility was unable to open last Sunday (May 11) due to staffing shortages.

Dundee City Council announced the closure on their social media channels.

However, Labour councillor Kevin Keenan says he was contacted by a number of concerned constituents who voiced frustration at the lack of notice.

He has now written to councillor officers to express his concerns.

In an email, seen by The Courier, he wrote: “Several people had turned up early Sunday to find the place closed.

“Only one person, whilst concerned about the place not being open, had seen on the website that it was closed due to staffing shortages.

“Can you advise when this staffing issue will be permanently resolved?”

Fears over fly-tipping

Speaking to The Courier, councillor Keenan also raised concerns that closure at the Riverside Recycling Centre could lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

He added: “I’ve been in the situation myself where the car is jammed-packed with garden rubbish.

“I’ve seen the amount of fly-tipping that happens on the outskirts of the city and I fear if we’ve not got the skip open, if someone has their car jam-packed with rubbish, they will just tip it out.

“Camperdown has been a black spot for fly-tipping and we now have Caird Park that will not have the golfers keeping an eye on things anymore.

“The fact (Riverside Recycling Centre) was closed on a day people would be doing their gardening or whatever, it’s not very good.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Due to unexpected staff absence, we unfortunately had to take the decision to announce the unscheduled closure of Riverside recycling centre on Sunday 11th May.

“We are reviewing contingency measures should a similar issue arise in the future in order to minimise any service disruption.”