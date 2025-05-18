Call for answers after latest Riverside Recycling Centre closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for answers after latest Riverside Recycling Centre closure

The Dundee facility was unable to open last Sunday (May 11) due to staffing shortages.

By Laura Devlin
riverside flooding
Riverside Recycling Centre.

A Dundee councillor is calling for answers after Riverside Recycling Centre was closed again last weekend.

The facility was unable to open last Sunday (May 11) due to staffing shortages.

Dundee City Council announced the closure on their social media channels.

However, Labour councillor Kevin Keenan says he was contacted by a number of concerned constituents who voiced frustration at the lack of notice.

He has now written to councillor officers to express his concerns.

Riverside Recycling Centre has been hit with a number of closures in recent years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In an email, seen by The Courier, he wrote: “Several people had turned up early Sunday to find the place closed.

“Only one person, whilst concerned about the place not being open, had seen on the website that it was closed due to staffing shortages.

“Can you advise when this staffing issue will be permanently resolved?”

Fears over fly-tipping

Speaking to The Courier, councillor Keenan also raised concerns that closure at the Riverside Recycling Centre could lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

He added: “I’ve been in the situation myself where the car is jammed-packed with garden rubbish.

“I’ve seen the amount of fly-tipping that happens on the outskirts of the city and I fear if we’ve not got the skip open, if someone has their car jam-packed with rubbish, they will just tip it out.

Councillor Kevin Keenan. Image: DC Thomson.

“Camperdown has been a black spot for fly-tipping and we now have Caird Park that will not have the golfers keeping an eye on things anymore.

“The fact (Riverside Recycling Centre) was closed on a day people would be doing their gardening or whatever, it’s not very good.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Due to unexpected staff absence, we unfortunately had to take the decision to announce the unscheduled closure of Riverside recycling centre on Sunday 11th May.

“We are reviewing contingency measures should a similar issue arise in the future in order to minimise any service disruption.”

