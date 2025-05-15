SSPCA probe launched after dogs removed from Dundee flat

An animal welfare charity has launched an investigation into the treatment of dogs at an address in Dundee.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Scottish SPCA) was seen removing dogs from a property in the Hilltown area.

Several calls were received regarding the welfare of the animals in a flat.

Witnesses said they saw the dogs being removed from the home.

It’s understood that four animals were taken from the property.

The Scottish SPCA confirmed staff attended an address as the investigation remains ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “We received several calls regarding the welfare of dogs at a flat in Dundee on Wednesday, May 14.

“Our inspectors attended and removed the animals from the property.

“We are unable to comment further as this is a current investigation.”