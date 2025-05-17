3am licence for town nightclub during Montrose Music Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3am licence for town nightclub during Montrose Music Festival

Angus Licensing Board members decided in favour of the extended hours application from Utopia in George Street for the Montrose Music Festival weekend.

By Graham Brown
Utopia on George Street is one of 14 Montrose Music Festival venues. Image: Google
One of Montrose’s busiest bars will stay open until 3am throughout the town music festival next weekend.

Thousands are expected to head to Angus for the packed three-day programme at 15 venues on May 23-25.

In 2024, Montrose Music Festival saw more than 50 acts perform.

And this year’s event is set to be an even bigger hit with a whopping 97 bands and artists booked to play.

On Thursday, Angus licensing board gave the event a vote of confidence with a 3am licence for Utopia nightclub in George Street.

The committee unanimously backed the venue’s extended hours application.

Utopia will host Montrose Music Festival opening party

The 3am opening will cover the festival’s official opening night party on Thursday May 22, as well as Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It will also be allowed to open all day on Saturday from noon.

The club’s supporting statement said: “Montrose Music Festival has been boosting the local economy for over 15 years, not only benefiting licensed premises but shops, hotels, guesthouses, food and drink producers, retail units, hairdressers and more.

“The festival this year is more important than ever given the recent decline in the hospitality industry.”

Utopia’s manager is part of the volunteer music festival committee and directly involved in the event’s wider organisation.

“It makes a massive difference to us,” said a club representative.

“Last year the police were very happy, we’ve a very good working relationship with the police.”

Unanimous backing from licensing board

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “I do consider it an event of certainly local significance.

“But it also attracts people from way beyond Angus.

“I’m very comfortable with this application given that it all went off smoothly last time.”

Fellow town councillor Tommy Stewart added: “Montrose Music Festival is a fantastic event.

“It did shut down for a wee while and it’s come back in the last few years. The money generated in the town over the weekend is not just for the pubs, it’s good for hotels, restaurants, caravan sites and shops.

“Everybody benefits from it.”

