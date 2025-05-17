3am licence for town nightclub during Montrose Music Festival

One of Montrose’s busiest bars will stay open until 3am throughout the town music festival next weekend.

Thousands are expected to head to Angus for the packed three-day programme at 15 venues on May 23-25.

In 2024, Montrose Music Festival saw more than 50 acts perform.

And this year’s event is set to be an even bigger hit with a whopping 97 bands and artists booked to play.

On Thursday, Angus licensing board gave the event a vote of confidence with a 3am licence for Utopia nightclub in George Street.

The committee unanimously backed the venue’s extended hours application.

Utopia will host Montrose Music Festival opening party

The 3am opening will cover the festival’s official opening night party on Thursday May 22, as well as Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It will also be allowed to open all day on Saturday from noon.

The club’s supporting statement said: “Montrose Music Festival has been boosting the local economy for over 15 years, not only benefiting licensed premises but shops, hotels, guesthouses, food and drink producers, retail units, hairdressers and more.

“The festival this year is more important than ever given the recent decline in the hospitality industry.”

Utopia’s manager is part of the volunteer music festival committee and directly involved in the event’s wider organisation.

“It makes a massive difference to us,” said a club representative.

“Last year the police were very happy, we’ve a very good working relationship with the police.”

Unanimous backing from licensing board

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “I do consider it an event of certainly local significance.

“But it also attracts people from way beyond Angus.

“I’m very comfortable with this application given that it all went off smoothly last time.”

Fellow town councillor Tommy Stewart added: “Montrose Music Festival is a fantastic event.

“It did shut down for a wee while and it’s come back in the last few years. The money generated in the town over the weekend is not just for the pubs, it’s good for hotels, restaurants, caravan sites and shops.

“Everybody benefits from it.”