A90 closed in both directions north of Dundee after three-vehicle crash

The A90 has been closed north of Dundee after a three-vehicle crash.

The northbound carriageway was closed due to the collision near the Tealing Junction just before 5pm on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland confirmed just after 6pm that the southbound carriageway was also shut.

Diversions have been put in place for drivers. These are:

Northbound

Exit A90 at Forfar Road junction to A972

Continue to Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee and take second exit to A92

Continue along the A92 from Dundee to the south end of Stonehaven bypass

Rejoin A90 northbound and the permanently positioned signs

Southbound

Exit A90 at the south end of the Stonehaven bypass to junction with the A92

Turn left on to the A92 and follow to Dundee

At Scott Fyffe Roundabout, take fourth exit onto A972 and continue to Forfar Road junction and the permanently positioned signs

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call to a RTC on the A90 at Tealing at 3.53pm.

“Two appliances remain at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 is closed northbound and restricted southbound near Tealing due to a three-vehicle crash reported to police around 4.50pm.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

