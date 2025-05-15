A90 closed in both directions north of Dundee after three-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A90 closed in both directions north of Dundee after three-vehicle crash

Emergency services are at the scene near the Tealing junction.

By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon
Crash on A90 northbound carriageway near Tealing
Traffic is at a standstill on the A90 near Tealing. Image: Kim/DC Thomson

The A90 has been closed north of Dundee after a three-vehicle crash.

The northbound carriageway was closed due to the collision near the Tealing Junction just before 5pm on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland confirmed just after 6pm that the southbound carriageway was also shut.

Diversions have been put in place for drivers. These are:

Northbound

  • Exit A90 at Forfar Road junction to A972
  • Continue to Scott Fyffe Roundabout in Dundee and take second exit to A92
  • Continue along the A92 from Dundee to the south end of Stonehaven bypass
  • Rejoin A90 northbound and the permanently positioned signs

Southbound

  • Exit A90 at the south end of the Stonehaven bypass to junction with the A92
  • Turn left on to the A92 and follow to Dundee
  • At Scott Fyffe Roundabout, take fourth exit onto A972 and continue to Forfar Road junction and the permanently positioned signs
A large emergency response remains at the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
The southbound carriageway closed just after 6pm. Image: Supplied

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call to a RTC on the A90 at Tealing at 3.53pm.

“Two appliances remain at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 is closed northbound and restricted southbound near Tealing due to a three-vehicle crash reported to police around 4.50pm.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation