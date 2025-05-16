11% Angus taxi fare rise on the horizon as operators struggle to pay minimum wage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11% Angus taxi fare rise on the horizon as operators struggle to pay minimum wage

Taxi drivers and councillors remain at odds over whether Angus taxi tariffs should be increased.

By Graham Brown
The Angus daytime taxi tariff is set to rise up to 11%. Image: Richard OD/Shutterstock
The Angus daytime taxi tariff is set to rise up to 11%. Image: Richard OD/Shutterstock

Angus is going down the road of a double-digit taxi fares rise.

Under plans approved on Thursday, consultation will now begin on a move to raise the daytime tariff 50p to £4.90 for the first mile – an increase of 11%.

Other daytime rates for longer distances would rise 8 to 10%.

Evening tariffs would go up 7 to 9%, including from £5.50 to £6 for the first mile.

It comes as the operator of one of the area’s biggest taxi firms pressed the case for an increase.

‘Massive’ decline in Angus taxi trade

Neil Gibson of Lorimer Cabs in Montrose said no increase would drive cabbies’ pay below the living wage.

But the issue continues to split the trade after other operators said a hike would ‘kill’ the trade locally.

Mr Gibson told Angus Civic Licensing Committee the situation for individual drivers and operators like him was vastly different.

“The bottom line is that without revenue and without profit, there’s no taxi companies,” he said.

“The decline in the service in Angus has been absolutely massive.

“I had to turn off my phone for 13 minutes last night and I missed 28 calls.

“There is no way I could have kept up with that demand – but the public expect me to.

“I couldn’t because of a lack of drivers and a lack of vehicles.”

The cost of repairs has rocketed. He also said he needs to do £1,000 in extra business a week to meet the increase in the national minimum wage.

“The only way the taxis can survive is if that cost is paid by the customers.”

He added: “I understand operators that think they are going to lose business.

“In the last 10 years I’ve never had a customer complain about the price of taxis.

“The only complaint I’ve had is that they can’t get them.

Taxis on Forfar high street.
Forfar town centre taxi ranks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Drivers can only do so many runs in an hour.

“If they’re not allowed to charge something that allows them to make the living wage or national minimum wage, then the council is actually supporting people working below that to provide a service to the public.”

Forfar operator Wendy Foreman told the committee: “Nobody wants to do the job.

“No-one wants to work till two or three in the morning on a Saturday night because there’s no taxis.”

Committee votes on taxi fare increase

Councillor Kenny Braes said: “I’ve done the sums and there’s no way I’d be investing in a taxi business because I can’t make them stack up.”

He said the proposed fares were the maximum tariffs which Angus taxis could charge. It would remain open to any driver to peg fares at a lower rate.

However, council leader George Meechan backed no increase after four responses to the committee favoured the status quo.

The committee voted 6-2 in favour of an increase. The proposals will now be advertised for further comment.

