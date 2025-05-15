Growing concern for missing Highlands man, 36, last seen on Perth High Street

A search is underway for a 36-year-old man last seen on Perth High Street having travelled from the Highlands.

Wez MacLeod was spotted in the city centre at around 12.15am on Thursday.

Police Scotland reported that he left his home address in Kingussie and travelled to Perth by train on Tuesday morning.

Wez is described as 6ft 2ins tall with brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black Superdry jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He also has a Harris tweed cap and sunglasses.

A police spokesperson said: “Concern is growing for Wez’s welfare and it is important that he be traced as soon as possible.

“We would urge any person with information as to his current whereabouts to contact us, quoting PS-20250514-2344.”