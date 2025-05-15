Glenrothes chip shop goes up for sale after owner decides to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes chip shop goes up for sale after owner decides to retire

Elios Chip Shop has operated beside the Glamis Centre for 37 years.

By Ben MacDonald
Elios Chip Shop in Glenrothes has been put up for sale
Elios Chip Shop is for sale. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

A chip shop in Glenrothes has been put up for sale after its owner decided to retire.

Elios Fish and Chip Shop has served customers in Glamis Shopping Centre for more than 37 years.

The purpose-built unit has a large waiting area, with three heating systems behind the L-shaped counter.

There is also an ice cream freezer and price boards are wall-mounted and positioned behind the counter.

At the back, the kitchen has a decent-sized preparation area and fridges. There are also staff toilets.

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is marketing the property, says the unit could benefit from modernisation.

As well as offering traditional fried meals, Elios serves pizzas, pasta, kebabs and children’s meals.

The takeaway, operated by its owner, a family member and part-time staff, has a good reputation with locals, with repeat customers.

Orders can be processed over the phone and through JustEat and Fife Eats.

The business currently trades six days a week, closing on Sundays.

The purpose-built unit sits next to Glamis Centre. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Elios has operated for 37 years. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The chip shop offers fried meals, pizza, pasta and kebabs. Cornerstone Business Agents

There is plentiful car parking for the shopping centre and in the surrounding area.

The property is offered on a leasehold basis; a new lease will be made available to the buyer.

The chip shop is marketed with a £67,000 guide price.

The annual rent is £13,500 plus service charge.

Elsewhere in Fife, a farming family hopes to open a cafe offering Sunday roasts and evening street food.

