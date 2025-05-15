Glenrothes chip shop goes up for sale after owner decides to retire

A chip shop in Glenrothes has been put up for sale after its owner decided to retire.

Elios Fish and Chip Shop has served customers in Glamis Shopping Centre for more than 37 years.

The purpose-built unit has a large waiting area, with three heating systems behind the L-shaped counter.

There is also an ice cream freezer and price boards are wall-mounted and positioned behind the counter.

At the back, the kitchen has a decent-sized preparation area and fridges. There are also staff toilets.

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is marketing the property, says the unit could benefit from modernisation.

As well as offering traditional fried meals, Elios serves pizzas, pasta, kebabs and children’s meals.

The takeaway, operated by its owner, a family member and part-time staff, has a good reputation with locals, with repeat customers.

Orders can be processed over the phone and through JustEat and Fife Eats.

The business currently trades six days a week, closing on Sundays.

There is plentiful car parking for the shopping centre and in the surrounding area.

The property is offered on a leasehold basis; a new lease will be made available to the buyer.

The chip shop is marketed with a £67,000 guide price.

The annual rent is £13,500 plus service charge.

