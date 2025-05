Best photos as Kinross Beer Garden reopens for summer

Revellers soaked up the sunshine during Kinross Beer Garden’s opening weekend.

Owners Loch Leven Gin welcomed guests back to the garden to enjoy some drinks in the summer sun.

The venue, located in Market Park, reopened on Friday for its now-regular summer season.

The garden recently won over Perth and Kinross Council after it received a planning enforcement order demanding its closure in 2023.

A petition opposing the order collected 2,250 signatures in just 48 hours.

But the garden was granted a provisional licence from the council’s licensing board in February.

There was also the chance to experience thrills beside the garden, with W&H Funfairs pitched up over the weekend.

Our photographer Steve Brown took to Kinross on Saturday afternoon to capture locals enjoying the reopening on a gloriously sunny day.