Police reveal more details of suspect in Dundee wheelchair hit-and-run crash

Police have revealed more details about a suspect in a Dundee hit-and-run crash that left a wheelchair user seriously injured.

Jack McNaughton, 17, suffered multiple injuries after being hit by the e-scooter while attempting to cross Strathmore Avenue on Saturday.

He was struck near the Travelodge hotel and knocked onto the road at around 11.15pm before the male rider fled the scene.

The teenager, who has cerebral palsy and is a student at Dundee and Angus College, sustained a fractured hip, as well as injuries to his face and wrists.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Jack buy a new motorised wheelchair has already raised about £10,000.

Description of man wanted over e-scooter hit-and-run crash

Now, police investigating the incident have released more details about the man on the e-scooter they are trying to trace.

He is described as being between 20 and 30 years old and was wearing dark top, a hi-vis vest, green trousers and a dark knitted hat.

The rider made off in the direction of Lawton Road.

He is believed to have been last seen in the Byron Street area.

Inspector Jamie Allen said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace this male, and we would ask him to come forward.

“I am also urging anyone who was in the area at the time to please get in touch or has any knowledge as to the identity of the e-scooter rider.

“If you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that would also assist our enquiries, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4202 of May 10.