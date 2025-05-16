Police and ambulance called to two-car crash in Broughty Ferry

Several police cars and an ambulance were called to a two-car crash in Broughty Ferry on Friday morning.

Emergency services were at the scene at the junction of Strathern Road and Fairfield Road shortly after 8am.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

One passing driver said: “There were three police cars on the scene and an ambulance when I was driving by this morning.

“The two cars look fairly smashed up.

“Police were taking witness statements and directing traffic.

“I hope everyone involved is OK.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.