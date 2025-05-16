Perth Ladies’ Day revellers explain why it is the ‘best day of the year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Ladies’ Day revellers explain why it is the ‘best day of the year’

The Courier spoke to racegoers at Ladies' Day to find out what attracted them to the highly anticipated social event.

By Lucy Scarlett
Racegoers at Perth Ladies' Day.
The Courier asked racegoers why they flock to Ladies' Day every year. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Thousands of racegoers in fancy frocks and extravagant hats descended on Perth Racecourse for the Edinburgh Gin Ladies’ Day.

The event is regarded as one of the busiest in the Fair City’s social calendar, with crowds travelling from far and wide to enjoy the day.

It also raises funds for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The Courier asked several spectators what – apart from the glorious sunshine – attracted them to Thursday’s occasion races and why it is so popular.

Blairgowrie pals say ‘it’s great to mingle with the elderly and the young’

Holly and Rhian.
Holly Tanner (right) and Rhian Morgan. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Friends Holly Tanner and Rhian Morgan travelled from Blairgowrie to enjoy a day at the races.

Holly said: “It’s always such a good day out and it’s always so sunny and lovely, and everyone comes together and has such a good time.

“People come from Perthshire, Dundee, Angus and beyond to have fun and socialise.”

Rhian added: “There’s also such a mix of people here and it’s great to mingle with the elderly and the young.

“It’s also such a nice day today which is great.”

Perth lads enjoy catching up with school friends

Ryan Gilmore and Marc Finlay.
Ryan Gilmore (left) and Marc Finlay. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Ryan Gilmore and Marc Finlay use Perth Ladies’ Day to catch up with school friends.

Ryan told The Courier: “It’s a brilliant occasion to bring everyone together, especially being from Perth.

“A lot of my friends from school come too.

“It’s mostly for the social aspect.

“When the weather’s like this, you can’t complain.

“Obviously there’s the betting aspect, which I try to avoid to an extent, but it’s a fantastic day and hopefully later on it continues.”

Raising money for breast cancer important for Perth’s Lizzie

Lizzie, Ross, and their friend.
Ross, Lizzie and a third friend. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A young trio from Perth explained what draws them to Ladies’ Day.

Lizzie said: “I think the charity aspect for breast cancer is very important.

“I’m very glad they’re supporting breast cancer because I’ve had lots of family members that have gone through that.

“It’s generally just a good day out and a good excuse to get dressed up too.

Ross added: “Look at the amount of money it’s brought into Perthshire, and the number of people here who will go into town later.”

Fifer Leslie recalls cheering on her grandad’s horses

Lesley Harrison.
Lesley Harrison and her cousins at the races. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Lesley Harrison explained why the races mean a lot to her.

She said: “When I was growing up, my grandad always had racehorses, so we were always here at Perth supporting him.

“Now, it’s a great day out with my cousins.

“We come every year with all my family.

“It’s a great day out and the weather just makes it.

“We’re all sitting, having a few glasses of wine and it’s great fun.

“We’re from Fife but coming up to Perth it’s a great day out for all the family.”

Ben likes socialising on ‘the best day of the year’

Ben Hawkins.
Ben Hawkins. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Ben Hawkins said he attended the races for the social side.

He said: “It’s all about the social aspect.

“I go to a few races in Perth a year and it’s all about just meeting up with my friends, meeting new people, and having a great time.

“I do love the horses and putting a bet on.

“I think Ladies’ Day is the busiest time of the year in Perth.

“Everybody in Perth, and all over, come out for it and I think it’s the best day of the year.”

Liz says it’s ‘lovely to see everybody dressed up’

Liz and her friends.
Liz (centre) and two friends. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Liz from Perth said she attends Ladies’ Day every year.

She said: “We come regularly and it’s a great day out.

“I never usually win anything but it’s lovely to see everybody dressed up.

“I don’t think half of these people are even gambling.

“They all look gorgeous – all these young ladies look amazing.

“Especially when they first get here, but when they go home, it’s a different story!”

The Courier’s Lucy Scarlett gives her take

Lucy Scarlett.
Reporter Lucy Scarlett is a regular at the races. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

To me, Ladies’ Day is a chance to catch up with school friends and drink overpriced Prosecco from the bottle in the sun.

Having attended the event for several years now, I finally placed my first bet on Thursday.

Losing £5 quickly reminded me I’m firmly there for the social aspect and not for the gambling.

The weather, atmosphere, outfits and money raised for charity ensures that Ladies’ Day is arguably the biggest event in Perth’s social calendar.

Conversation