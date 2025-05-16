Perth Ladies’ Day revellers explain why it is the ‘best day of the year’

Thousands of racegoers in fancy frocks and extravagant hats descended on Perth Racecourse for the Edinburgh Gin Ladies’ Day.

The event is regarded as one of the busiest in the Fair City’s social calendar, with crowds travelling from far and wide to enjoy the day.

It also raises funds for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

The Courier asked several spectators what – apart from the glorious sunshine – attracted them to Thursday’s occasion races and why it is so popular.

Blairgowrie pals say ‘it’s great to mingle with the elderly and the young’

Friends Holly Tanner and Rhian Morgan travelled from Blairgowrie to enjoy a day at the races.

Holly said: “It’s always such a good day out and it’s always so sunny and lovely, and everyone comes together and has such a good time.

“People come from Perthshire, Dundee, Angus and beyond to have fun and socialise.”

Rhian added: “There’s also such a mix of people here and it’s great to mingle with the elderly and the young.

“It’s also such a nice day today which is great.”

Perth lads enjoy catching up with school friends

Ryan Gilmore and Marc Finlay use Perth Ladies’ Day to catch up with school friends.

Ryan told The Courier: “It’s a brilliant occasion to bring everyone together, especially being from Perth.

“A lot of my friends from school come too.

“It’s mostly for the social aspect.

“When the weather’s like this, you can’t complain.

“Obviously there’s the betting aspect, which I try to avoid to an extent, but it’s a fantastic day and hopefully later on it continues.”

Raising money for breast cancer important for Perth’s Lizzie

A young trio from Perth explained what draws them to Ladies’ Day.

Lizzie said: “I think the charity aspect for breast cancer is very important.

“I’m very glad they’re supporting breast cancer because I’ve had lots of family members that have gone through that.

“It’s generally just a good day out and a good excuse to get dressed up too.

Ross added: “Look at the amount of money it’s brought into Perthshire, and the number of people here who will go into town later.”

Fifer Leslie recalls cheering on her grandad’s horses

Lesley Harrison explained why the races mean a lot to her.

She said: “When I was growing up, my grandad always had racehorses, so we were always here at Perth supporting him.

“Now, it’s a great day out with my cousins.

“We come every year with all my family.

“It’s a great day out and the weather just makes it.

“We’re all sitting, having a few glasses of wine and it’s great fun.

“We’re from Fife but coming up to Perth it’s a great day out for all the family.”

Ben likes socialising on ‘the best day of the year’

Ben Hawkins said he attended the races for the social side.

He said: “It’s all about the social aspect.

“I go to a few races in Perth a year and it’s all about just meeting up with my friends, meeting new people, and having a great time.

“I do love the horses and putting a bet on.

“I think Ladies’ Day is the busiest time of the year in Perth.

“Everybody in Perth, and all over, come out for it and I think it’s the best day of the year.”

Liz says it’s ‘lovely to see everybody dressed up’

Liz from Perth said she attends Ladies’ Day every year.

She said: “We come regularly and it’s a great day out.

“I never usually win anything but it’s lovely to see everybody dressed up.

“I don’t think half of these people are even gambling.

“They all look gorgeous – all these young ladies look amazing.

“Especially when they first get here, but when they go home, it’s a different story!”

The Courier’s Lucy Scarlett gives her take

To me, Ladies’ Day is a chance to catch up with school friends and drink overpriced Prosecco from the bottle in the sun.

Having attended the event for several years now, I finally placed my first bet on Thursday.

Losing £5 quickly reminded me I’m firmly there for the social aspect and not for the gambling.

The weather, atmosphere, outfits and money raised for charity ensures that Ladies’ Day is arguably the biggest event in Perth’s social calendar.