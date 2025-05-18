Old Angus rope factory cafe and yoga studio plan dropped after objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Old Angus rope factory cafe and yoga studio plan dropped after objections

The Montrose ‘Ropey’ building was previously home to the local Men's Shed but developers hoped their proposals could create around 20 new jobs.

By Graham Brown
Plans to transform Montrose Rope Works have been withdrawn. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects
Plans to transform Montrose Rope Works have been withdrawn. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects

Ambitious plans for a historic Montrose factory have been dropped after a wave of local opposition.

In December, developers revealed the scheme for the former Montrose Rope Works.

Planning permission and listed building consent applications were submitted for the Bents Road site.

A café, bakery, yoga studio and hairdressing salon were included in the proposals.

Montrose rope works transformation scheme dropped
A design image of the Montrose Rope Works yoga studio. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects

The C-listed building, known locally as the Ropey, was previously home to Montrose Men’s Shed.

The local firm behind the scheme said they hoped it would create around 20 new jobs.

Neighbour objections to Montrose cafe and bakery bid

However, there was a string of objections to the scheme, mainly from people living near the old rope works.

Most related to the narrowness of Bents Road and the limited visibility from the tight access to the factory site.

Montrose rope works entrance.
The narrow entrance to Montrose Rope Works. Image: Supplied

There were also concerns about the impact of the proposed bakery’s operating hours on neighbours.

Angus Council’s roads department also lodged an official objection to the application.

It said: “The access into the site is substandard for both pedestrians and vehicles.”

Officials also said there was a lack of on-site parking.

“As the development is multi-use, varying parking standards can be applied,” the council objection added.

Montrose rope works cafe and bakery plan.
Plans included a cafe and bakery. Image Adam and Gordon Architects

“However, by inspection it can be seen that the provision of only two car parking spaces is substandard.

“This will lead to unsocial or obstructive parking on Bents Road or a reduction in residential amenity for residents of Union Place, the nearest location where on-street parking is available for patrons.”

The application has now been withdrawn. At this stage it is not known whether revised plans will be submitted.

You can keep up with Angus Council applications and permissions in our weekly Planning Ahead series.

More from News

Emergency services at the scene at the Parmelia Court flat fire
Around 20 firefighters battle flat blaze in Perth city centre
Graeme Laing
Fife paedophile snared in vigilante sting re-sentenced to jail after four court breaches
Kenneth Taylor
Fife man's brolly attack on neighbour he accused of ‘genital grab’ after Bible class
Auchterarder property Muirton Park is near the Gleneagles golf course.
Auchterarder home 'within walking distance' of Gleneagles Hotel on sale for £1.15m
riverside flooding
Call for answers after latest Riverside Recycling Centre closure
3
Youngsters learn about red meat at Balgove Larder
Hundreds more Fife schoolkids enjoy learning about farming life
St Andrews University governance chief Alastair Merrill and rector Stella Maris.
Inside St Andrews rector probe as emails reveal university chief secretly shaped investigation
Scottish Forestry has not yet taken any action against landowner Beechtree Wright Ltd, despite its failure to comply with the law. Image: Supplied
Stirling landowner evaded legal order to replant 864 trees by selling site
Jack Mackenzie hits the turf after being struck.
Police probe as Aberdeen player seriously injured at Tannadice after chair thrown by Dons…
8
The bay at Kinghorn. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson Date; 16/04/2025
Two rescued from the water at Kinghorn Bay

Conversation