Old Angus rope factory cafe and yoga studio plan dropped after objections

Ambitious plans for a historic Montrose factory have been dropped after a wave of local opposition.

In December, developers revealed the scheme for the former Montrose Rope Works.

Planning permission and listed building consent applications were submitted for the Bents Road site.

A café, bakery, yoga studio and hairdressing salon were included in the proposals.

The C-listed building, known locally as the Ropey, was previously home to Montrose Men’s Shed.

The local firm behind the scheme said they hoped it would create around 20 new jobs.

Neighbour objections to Montrose cafe and bakery bid

However, there was a string of objections to the scheme, mainly from people living near the old rope works.

Most related to the narrowness of Bents Road and the limited visibility from the tight access to the factory site.

There were also concerns about the impact of the proposed bakery’s operating hours on neighbours.

Angus Council’s roads department also lodged an official objection to the application.

It said: “The access into the site is substandard for both pedestrians and vehicles.”

Officials also said there was a lack of on-site parking.

“As the development is multi-use, varying parking standards can be applied,” the council objection added.

“However, by inspection it can be seen that the provision of only two car parking spaces is substandard.

“This will lead to unsocial or obstructive parking on Bents Road or a reduction in residential amenity for residents of Union Place, the nearest location where on-street parking is available for patrons.”

The application has now been withdrawn. At this stage it is not known whether revised plans will be submitted.

