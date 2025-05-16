3 people taken to hospital after A90 crash north of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 people taken to hospital after A90 crash north of Dundee

The road was closed for more than seven hours after the crash at the Tealing junction.

By Andrew Robson
The A90 was closed for several hours after the crash. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A90 north of Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the Tealing junction at around 3.50pm on Thursday.

The crash involved a black Ford Transit Connect, a silver Mazda CX-5 and a white Vauxhall Viva.

Two men, aged 71 and 62, who were the driver and passenger of the Mazda, and the driver of the Vauxhall, a 61-year-old woman, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Police have not revealed their conditions.

The crash involved a black Ford Transit Connect, a silver Mazda CX-5 and a white Vauxhall Viva. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The road was shut for several hours after the crash. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drivers faced long delays and diversions and the road was closed for more than seven hours.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Road Policing Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police.

“In addition, drivers with dash-cam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2419 of May 15.

Conversation