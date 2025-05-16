3 people taken to hospital after A90 crash north of Dundee

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A90 north of Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the Tealing junction at around 3.50pm on Thursday.

The crash involved a black Ford Transit Connect, a silver Mazda CX-5 and a white Vauxhall Viva.

Two men, aged 71 and 62, who were the driver and passenger of the Mazda, and the driver of the Vauxhall, a 61-year-old woman, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Police have not revealed their conditions.

Drivers faced long delays and diversions and the road was closed for more than seven hours.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses.

Road Policing Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police.

“In addition, drivers with dash-cam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2419 of May 15.