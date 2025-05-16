News 3 people taken to hospital after A90 crash north of Dundee The road was closed for more than seven hours after the crash at the Tealing junction. By Andrew Robson May 16 2025, 10:34am May 16 2025, 10:34am Share 3 people taken to hospital after A90 crash north of Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5246307/3-people-hospital-a90-crash-tealing/ Copy Link 0 comment The A90 was closed for several hours after the crash. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A90 north of Dundee. Emergency services were called to the collision at the Tealing junction at around 3.50pm on Thursday. The crash involved a black Ford Transit Connect, a silver Mazda CX-5 and a white Vauxhall Viva. Two men, aged 71 and 62, who were the driver and passenger of the Mazda, and the driver of the Vauxhall, a 61-year-old woman, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. Police have not revealed their conditions. The crash involved a black Ford Transit Connect, a silver Mazda CX-5 and a white Vauxhall Viva. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The road was shut for several hours after the crash. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Drivers faced long delays and diversions and the road was closed for more than seven hours. Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses. Road Policing Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I would appeal to any witnesses to please contact police. “In addition, drivers with dash-cam footage around the time of the incident are asked to come forward as this may assist with our inquiries.” Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2419 of May 15.
