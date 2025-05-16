News Man, 23, charged over ‘stabbing’ of woman near Dundee docks The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court after the incident on Stannergate Road. By Neil Henderson May 16 2025, 10:55am May 16 2025, 10:55am Share Man, 23, charged over ‘stabbing’ of woman near Dundee docks Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5246324/man-charged-stabbing-dundee-docks/ Copy Link Officers searching the grass verge on Stannergate Road, Dundee. Image: Kim/DC Thomson A 23-year-old man has been charged over the alleged stabbing of a woman near Dundee docks. Police were called to Stannergate Road shortly before 11pm on Wednesday following the serious assault of a 35-year-old woman. A section of Stannergate Road remained sealed off until Thursday afternoon as an investigation took place. Officers were seen searching bushes and grass verges along Stannergate Road close to the junction with Broughty Ferry Road. Police sealed off a section of Stannergate Road. Image: Andrew Robson / DC Thomson Officers at the scene on Thursday afternoon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson In an update on Friday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a serious assault on Stannergate Road, Dundee. “A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. “A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.”