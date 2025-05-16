Man, 23, charged over ‘stabbing’ of woman near Dundee docks

A 23-year-old man has been charged over the alleged stabbing of a woman near Dundee docks.

Police were called to Stannergate Road shortly before 11pm on Wednesday following the serious assault of a 35-year-old woman.

A section of Stannergate Road remained sealed off until Thursday afternoon as an investigation took place.

Officers were seen searching bushes and grass verges along Stannergate Road close to the junction with Broughty Ferry Road.

In an update on Friday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a serious assault on Stannergate Road, Dundee.

“A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.”