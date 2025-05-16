Man, 23, charged over ‘stabbing’ of woman near Dundee docks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 23, charged over ‘stabbing’ of woman near Dundee docks

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court after the incident on Stannergate Road.

By Neil Henderson
Officers searching the grass verging on Stannergate Road.
Officers searching the grass verge on Stannergate Road, Dundee. Image: Kim/DC Thomson

A 23-year-old man has been charged over the alleged stabbing of a woman near Dundee docks.

Police were called to Stannergate Road shortly before 11pm on Wednesday following the serious assault of a 35-year-old woman.

A section of Stannergate Road remained sealed off until Thursday afternoon as an investigation took place.

Officers were seen searching bushes and grass verges along Stannergate Road close to the junction with Broughty Ferry Road.

Police sealed off Stannergate Road in Dundee.
Police sealed off a section of Stannergate Road. Image: Andrew Robson / DC Thomson
Officers at the scene on Thursday afternoon.
Officers at the scene on Thursday afternoon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In an update on Friday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a serious assault on Stannergate Road, Dundee.

“A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.”

