News Best pictures from Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2025 The annual showcase of digital talent is open until 4pm Saturday. Lesley Laverty enjoyed a hands on experience with a VR programme. Image: Kim Cessford/Dc Thomson. By Laura Devlin May 16 2025, 4:29pm May 16 2025, 4:29pm Best pictures from Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2025 0 comment The Abertay Digital Graduate Show returned for another year this weekend as Dundonians were treated to a spectacle of talent. This year's event features over 140 honours projects spanning a broad range of digital themes, including concept art, character design and animation. The showcase began on Thursday and will run until Saturday. The show is being held over two floors at the Kydd Building – home to Abertay University's National Centre for Excellence in Games Education. VIP guests from across the UK games industry are also in attendance, engaging with students and viewing their innovative projects. Doors are open between 12pm to 4pm. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action. Charles Watt watches as Dominic Ghobadi tries out his Split Punk Revolution game. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Steffi McLaren was happy to show visitors her 2D character concept art and illustration project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The show was busy with interested visitors on Friday afternoon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Mazen Khalifa with his Time Crunch game. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The busy Abertay Digital Graduate Show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Alex Birrell, Maia Xanthe Cordiner and Deena Lowery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Marc Gibson and his Burnt-Out game – a serious game exploring burnout in the catering industry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Louise Alison Jamieson with her 3D Environment VR walkthrough Planetarian. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Detail of some of the decoration students created to support their work. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Marilyn Briggs, who developed a D&D Virtual Tabletop Using Social Presence Predictors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The Abertay Digital Graduate Show is open until 4pm Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Third year student, Hamish MacLean with his Klein Event game. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Cameron Watson, Robert Bryson and Morgan Salper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Krystie Meye is studying how to create narrative through composition for storytelling in illustrations. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Lily McEwan and Ewan Wilson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
