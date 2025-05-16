Best pictures from Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2025

The Abertay Digital Graduate Show returned for another year this weekend as Dundonians were treated to a spectacle of talent.

This year’s event features over 140 honours projects spanning a broad range of digital themes, including concept art, character design and animation.

The showcase began on Thursday and will run until Saturday.

The show is being held over two floors at the Kydd Building – home to Abertay University’s National Centre for Excellence in Games Education.

VIP guests from across the UK games industry are also in attendance, engaging with students and viewing their innovative projects.

Doors are open between 12pm to 4pm.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the action.