New Dundee city centre flats remain empty months after work was completed

Hillcrest says it is waiting for Dundee City Council to sign off on the Seagate development.

By James Simpson
The new flats on the corner of Seagate and Trades Lane in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New flats in Dundee city centre are still sitting empty – months after work was completed.

Construction on the 28-flat development on the corner of Seagate and Trades Lane began nearly seven years ago.

Last summer, The Courier was given a look inside the new two-bedroom flats, which were all but ready to welcome new tenants.

But nearly a year on from that visit, the homes are still unoccupied.

The Courier was given a first look inside the flats last July. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
That is despite Hillcrest confirming the £3.5 million transformation of the former McLeish Fresh Food factory was completed “a number of weeks ago”.

The housing association says it is waiting on sign-off from the city council before it can let people move in.

A Hillcrest spokesperson said: “The Seagate properties were completed a number of weeks ago.

“However, we are awaiting installation of an additional component to allow sign-off from Dundee City Council’s building control.

Council ‘in discussions’ with Hillcrest over Seagate flats

“As soon as approval is secured, the properties will become available for rent.

“As these apartments are mid-market rent rather than social rent, anyone who fits the criteria is welcome to apply directly.

“We’d encourage anyone interested to check the criteria online and keep an eye on the listings going live, as we anticipate strong demand.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson confirmed discussions are ongoing.

They said: “We are in discussions with the developers regarding final certification of fire safety systems within the building.”

The development was originally led by Seagate Ltd on behalf of Hillcrest with Invertay Homes as the contractors.

Construction work got under way in December 2018.

Scaffolding remained outside the site for years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, the project faced a series of delays.

In 2021, Hillcrest confirmed it had parted ways with Seagate Ltd and re-tendered the contract.

Dundee-based George Martin Builders then took over the project.

Speaking in July 2024, David Milton, Hillcrest’s head of development, said he hoped to be welcoming the first tenants “very shortly”.

