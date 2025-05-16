Perthshire pool hit with another closure after ‘release of faecal matter’

A Perthshire swimming pool has been hit with another closure after the “release of faecal matter”.

Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy was shut with immediate effect on Friday morning after the incident.

Live Active Highland, which runs the Breadalbane Community Campus, says the pool could be closed for up to 48 hours.

All other areas of the facility remain open.

It is at least the third time the pool has closed for this reason since February.

The facility was also shut with immediate effect in March due to a “technical issue”.

Breadalbane swimming pool shut after ‘release of faecal matter’

A Facebook post said: “Unfortunately, Breadalbane Community Campus swimming pool has had to temporarily close with immediate effect, in order for us to carry out the industry standard cleaning protocols following the release of faecal matter into the swimming pool water.

“This process can take anything up to 48 hours and we will confirm the exact reopening time for the pool in a further post later.

“All other areas of the facility will remain open as normal.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

Updates on the latest closure will be provided on the Live Active Highland Facebook page.