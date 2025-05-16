Perthshire pool hit with another closure after ‘release of faecal matter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire pool hit with another closure after ‘release of faecal matter’

The swimming pool at Breadalbane Community Campus in Aberfeldy has been closed.

By Andrew Robson
The Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy is closed due t o release of fecal matter
The Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy is closed. Image: Google Street View

A Perthshire swimming pool has been hit with another closure after the “release of faecal matter”.

Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy was shut with immediate effect on Friday morning after the incident.

Live Active Highland, which runs the Breadalbane Community Campus, says the pool could be closed for up to 48 hours.

All other areas of the facility remain open.

It is at least the third time the pool has closed for this reason since February.

The facility was also shut with immediate effect in March due to a “technical issue”.

Breadalbane swimming pool shut after ‘release of faecal matter’

A Facebook post said: “Unfortunately, Breadalbane Community Campus swimming pool has had to temporarily close with immediate effect, in order for us to carry out the industry standard cleaning protocols following the release of faecal matter into the swimming pool water.

“This process can take anything up to 48 hours and we will confirm the exact reopening time for the pool in a further post later.

“All other areas of the facility will remain open as normal.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

Updates on the latest closure will be provided on the Live Active Highland Facebook page.

Conversation