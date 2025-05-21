Stirlingshire locals frustrated as Cardross Bridge closure drags on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire locals frustrated as Cardross Bridge closure drags on

Further roadworks are now underway on the closed B8034 road, adding to delays.

By Alex Watson
Locals were originally told the bridge would be reopened in March, but the date has been pushed back several times. Image: Supplied
Locals were originally told the bridge would be reopened in March, but the date has been pushed back several times. Image: Supplied

A further delay to the reopening of the Cardross Bridge, between Port of Menteith and Arnprior, has left some locals exasperated.

Last week, residents were told the bridge closure will now extend into mid-June, after it was initially expected to reopen in March.

Work began to strengthen the category B-listed 18th century bridge, which is part of the B8034 road, in early-September 2024.

The road is usable on both sides for local access, but currently closed at the bridge in the middle.

Anyone driving from Port of Menteith to Arnprior or vice versa must take a detour and travel on the B822 or A81 routes instead.

This map shows the Cardross Bridge closure in the middle of the B8034, and the detours locals must currently use. Image: DC Thomson

Last year, Stirling Council said it expected the project to be completed after six months.

Bad weather at the beginning of 2025 delayed contractors, and the council moved its planned completion date to April, then late-May, and now mid-June.

Residents were also informed last week that further roadworks were planned for the northern side of the B8034, affecting Port of Menteith locals. These works are now underway.

Residents say their needs are not being considered

One person who lives locally argues it makes “no sense” to close the only remaining access route on top of the bridge closure.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier: “If they’re confident in reopening the road in a few weeks, why not wait until then so we at least have another access route?

“We’ve been told this additional road closure means we’ll have to wait for 10 minutes at a time for them to move works vehicles out of the way.

“We’ve also been told the road could reopen 10 days earlier but the contractors would ‘prefer’ it to remain shut to allow ease of them withdrawing from site, despite this being manageable through local land owners.

“It seems any plans to look into this ceased because of the contractor’s preference, despite it being a far better option for residents.

“There is no apology from the council, or even interest in what residents are experiencing.”

£1.2m is being invested by Stirling Council to strengthen the bridge. Image: Supplied

Council says residents asked for extra roadworks

Contrary to this, Stirling Council claims the additional roadworks are being carried out while the B8034 is already closed at the request of residents.

A council spokesperson said: “The extensive and complex £1.2 million improvement works at Cardross Bridge will ensure the long-term future of this 18th century structure and the operation of the road corridor here.

“During the excavation works, additional and essential repairs were identified, resulting in the contractor programme being extended until mid-June.

“We expect an accurate re-opening date to be available week commencing May 26 after the completion of some critical activities at the site.

“Once confirmed, this will be shared with the local community as part of the regular updates we have been providing to community councils and local businesses throughout the project.

“Further roadworks are taking place on B8034 following a request from the local community to address all road maintenance issues while the bridge is closed, minimising future disruption.

“Once again, we would like to thank all local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding during these essential works and we continue to work with the contractor to re-open the bridge at the earliest opportunity.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation