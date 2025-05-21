Stirlingshire locals frustrated as Cardross Bridge closure drags on

A further delay to the reopening of the Cardross Bridge, between Port of Menteith and Arnprior, has left some locals exasperated.

Last week, residents were told the bridge closure will now extend into mid-June, after it was initially expected to reopen in March.

Work began to strengthen the category B-listed 18th century bridge, which is part of the B8034 road, in early-September 2024.

The road is usable on both sides for local access, but currently closed at the bridge in the middle.

Anyone driving from Port of Menteith to Arnprior or vice versa must take a detour and travel on the B822 or A81 routes instead.

Last year, Stirling Council said it expected the project to be completed after six months.

Bad weather at the beginning of 2025 delayed contractors, and the council moved its planned completion date to April, then late-May, and now mid-June.

Residents were also informed last week that further roadworks were planned for the northern side of the B8034, affecting Port of Menteith locals. These works are now underway.

Residents say their needs are not being considered

One person who lives locally argues it makes “no sense” to close the only remaining access route on top of the bridge closure.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier: “If they’re confident in reopening the road in a few weeks, why not wait until then so we at least have another access route?

“We’ve been told this additional road closure means we’ll have to wait for 10 minutes at a time for them to move works vehicles out of the way.

“We’ve also been told the road could reopen 10 days earlier but the contractors would ‘prefer’ it to remain shut to allow ease of them withdrawing from site, despite this being manageable through local land owners.

“It seems any plans to look into this ceased because of the contractor’s preference, despite it being a far better option for residents.

“There is no apology from the council, or even interest in what residents are experiencing.”

Council says residents asked for extra roadworks

Contrary to this, Stirling Council claims the additional roadworks are being carried out while the B8034 is already closed at the request of residents.

A council spokesperson said: “The extensive and complex £1.2 million improvement works at Cardross Bridge will ensure the long-term future of this 18th century structure and the operation of the road corridor here.

“During the excavation works, additional and essential repairs were identified, resulting in the contractor programme being extended until mid-June.

“We expect an accurate re-opening date to be available week commencing May 26 after the completion of some critical activities at the site.

“Once confirmed, this will be shared with the local community as part of the regular updates we have been providing to community councils and local businesses throughout the project.

“Further roadworks are taking place on B8034 following a request from the local community to address all road maintenance issues while the bridge is closed, minimising future disruption.

“Once again, we would like to thank all local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding during these essential works and we continue to work with the contractor to re-open the bridge at the earliest opportunity.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook