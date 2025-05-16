Second large-scale cannabis farm discovered in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Second large-scale cannabis farm discovered in Cowdenbeath

The raid on two empty High Street shops on Friday followed the discovery of a £3.2 million operation elsewhere in the town.

By Neil Henderson
Police on High Street in Cowdenbeath after the discovery of another cannabis farm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police on High Street in Cowdenbeath after the discovery of another cannabis farm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A second “significant” cannabis farm has been found in Cowdenbeath.

Police raidedd two empty shops on High Street, at the junction with Stenhouse Street, at around 10am on Friday.

It came just days after police uncovered a £3.2 million operation – thought to be the biggest ever in Fife – at a disused factory in the town.

The value of the latest find on High Street has yet to be revealed, but it is understood officers believe it to be “significant”.

Police could be seen guarding the High Street premises on Friday while a utility company was also in attendance.

Police find cannabis farm after raiding empty Cowdenbeath shops

One local resident told The Courier said she saw up to eight police officers approaching the rear of the property shortly after 10am.

She said: “Several police officers were outside my house just after 10am looking over my wall into the rear yard area at the back of the two vacant shops.

“I was asked by one officer if I’d seen anyone entering the buildings.

“I then went to the front on High Street and saw three police vans parked up directly outside the two run-down shops.

“Officers were going back and forth down the alleyway and I’ve seen officers at the back of the shops throughout the day.”

The empty premises where a cannabis farm has been found on High Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A nearby shop worker said she also saw police arriving at around 10am.

She told The Courier: “Several police vans turned up all at the same time and then seven or eight uniformed officers went down the side of the building.

“They then forced entry to the larger of the two shops.”

A 70-year-old man was arrested then released pending further inquiries over the discovery of the other cannabis farm at Gateside Industrial Estate last Thursday.

It has not been confirmed if there is any link between the two finds.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

More from News

The encampment at Camperdown on May 5.
Dundee parkrun cancelled again as Travellers remain at Camperdown Park
Police on High Street in Cowdenbeath after the discovery of another cannabis farm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Mystery sign apologising to 'Deborah my queen' appears on Dundee Kingsway bridge
Police on High Street in Cowdenbeath after the discovery of another cannabis farm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Buck's Bar set to open in St Andrews
The Place for Everyone roadworks in Arbroath in March.
Owners of family-run Arbroath shop say roadworks will be 'death of town centre'
Racegoers at Perth Ladies' Day.
Perth Ladies' Day revellers explain why it is the 'best day of the year'
Police on High Street in Cowdenbeath after the discovery of another cannabis farm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Stirling court round-up — Breached Stirlingshire entry ban
The Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy is closed due t o release of fecal matter
Perthshire pool hit with another closure after 'release of faecal matter'
Police on High Street in Cowdenbeath after the discovery of another cannabis farm. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Stirling prison path still blocked despite reopening promise
Officers searching the grass verging on Stannergate Road.
Man, 23, charged over 'stabbing' of woman near Dundee docks
Time & Tide's new shop in Elie.
'Unique' seaside-inspired interiors store opens in Elie after success in Broughty Ferry