Second large-scale cannabis farm discovered in Cowdenbeath

A second “significant” cannabis farm has been found in Cowdenbeath.

Police raidedd two empty shops on High Street, at the junction with Stenhouse Street, at around 10am on Friday.

It came just days after police uncovered a £3.2 million operation – thought to be the biggest ever in Fife – at a disused factory in the town.

The value of the latest find on High Street has yet to be revealed, but it is understood officers believe it to be “significant”.

Police could be seen guarding the High Street premises on Friday while a utility company was also in attendance.

Police find cannabis farm after raiding empty Cowdenbeath shops

One local resident told The Courier said she saw up to eight police officers approaching the rear of the property shortly after 10am.

She said: “Several police officers were outside my house just after 10am looking over my wall into the rear yard area at the back of the two vacant shops.

“I was asked by one officer if I’d seen anyone entering the buildings.

“I then went to the front on High Street and saw three police vans parked up directly outside the two run-down shops.

“Officers were going back and forth down the alleyway and I’ve seen officers at the back of the shops throughout the day.”

A nearby shop worker said she also saw police arriving at around 10am.

She told The Courier: “Several police vans turned up all at the same time and then seven or eight uniformed officers went down the side of the building.

“They then forced entry to the larger of the two shops.”

A 70-year-old man was arrested then released pending further inquiries over the discovery of the other cannabis farm at Gateside Industrial Estate last Thursday.

It has not been confirmed if there is any link between the two finds.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.