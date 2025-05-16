Dundee parkrun cancelled again as Travellers remain at Camperdown Park

Dundee’s parkrun has been cancelled once again due to a group of Travellers who remain at Camperdown Park.

A week ago, the Saturday morning run was called off because of caravans and “untethered” animals at the country park.

The encampment group were first spotted at the park with a Shetland pony on May 5.

At the time, Dundee City Council said it was moving to take legal action against the encampment.

However, more than 10 days on, the Traveller group remained pitched up at the park.

Camperdown parkrun cancelled once again

After the latest event was cancelled, one Camperdown parkrun regular told of their “disappointment” at the “lack of action” from the council.

They said: “It’s disappointing to see the Dundee parkrun cancelled once again due to the encampment at the public park.

“I commute through the park twice a day, so I knew it was coming.

“It’s frustrating for members of the public who wish to enjoy the public space that the council hasn’t taken more forceful action sooner.

“There’s plenty of other parkruns in the area, and it gives people the chance to try a new route, but not everyone wants to travel.”

The Camperdown parkrun was also cancelled back in April after nine caravans pitched up at the park.

The Courier asked Dundee City Council why the latest encampment has not been moved from the site.

In response, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the situation and the relevant processes are in hand.”